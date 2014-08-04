Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 4, 2014 | 8:25pm IST

'Woodstock' in Poland

People watch a bungee jumper in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, Poland, close to the German border, early August 2, 2014. Some 500,000 people attended the festival that is the brainchild of Polish journalist and social campaigner Jerzy Owsiak. He initiated the event to thank those who donated money to his GOCC charity organization that delivers medical care for children. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People watch a bungee jumper in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, Poland, close to the German border, early August 2, 2014. Some 500,000 people attended the festival that is the brainchild of Polish journalist...more

Monday, August 04, 2014
People watch a bungee jumper in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, Poland, close to the German border, early August 2, 2014. Some 500,000 people attended the festival that is the brainchild of Polish journalist and social campaigner Jerzy Owsiak. He initiated the event to thank those who donated money to his GOCC charity organization that delivers medical care for children. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 17
A bird's eye view shows a camp site at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A bird's eye view shows a camp site at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A bird's eye view shows a camp site at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 17
A woman dives in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman dives in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A woman dives in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 17
A bird's eye view shows people at a concert at the main stage during the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A bird's eye view shows people at a concert at the main stage during the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A bird's eye view shows people at a concert at the main stage during the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 17
A woman crowd-surfs in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman crowd-surfs in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A woman crowd-surfs in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
5 / 17
A man dives in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man dives in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A man dives in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 17
People cheer in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People cheer in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
People cheer in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 17
A man rests in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man rests in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A man rests in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 17
People dance in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People dance in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
People dance in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 17
Revelers attend the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Revelers attend the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
Revelers attend the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 17
A man leans against a portable toilet at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man leans against a portable toilet at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A man leans against a portable toilet at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 17
People sit on a bench above a campsite at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People sit on a bench above a campsite at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
People sit on a bench above a campsite at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 17
A man listens to a band that is playing at the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man listens to a band that is playing at the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A man listens to a band that is playing at the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
13 / 17
People walk through a camp site at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People walk through a camp site at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
People walk through a camp site at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
14 / 17
A reveler wears a hat made of beer cans at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A reveler wears a hat made of beer cans at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A reveler wears a hat made of beer cans at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
15 / 17
A woman crowd-surfs in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman crowd-surfs in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A woman crowd-surfs in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
16 / 17
A woman showers in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman showers in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A woman showers in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Celebrities at Comic-Con

Celebrities at Comic-Con

Next Slideshows

Celebrities at Comic-Con

Celebrities at Comic-Con

Celebrities come out to promote their upcoming projects at Comic-Con in San Diego.

28 Jul 2014
Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

28 Jul 2014
Nap time, anywhere, everywhere

Nap time, anywhere, everywhere

From a mother's lap to street pavements and even sewer pipes - when you gotta sleep, you gotta sleep,.

22 Jul 2014
Sex Tape premiere

Sex Tape premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles.

11 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures