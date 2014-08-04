'Woodstock' in Poland
People watch a bungee jumper in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, Poland, close to the German border, early August 2, 2014. Some 500,000 people attended the festival that is the brainchild of Polish journalist...more
A bird's eye view shows a camp site at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman dives in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A bird's eye view shows people at a concert at the main stage during the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman crowd-surfs in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man dives in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People cheer in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man rests in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People dance in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Revelers attend the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man leans against a portable toilet at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People sit on a bench above a campsite at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man listens to a band that is playing at the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People walk through a camp site at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A reveler wears a hat made of beer cans at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman crowd-surfs in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman showers in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
