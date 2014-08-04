'Woodstock' in Poland

People watch a bungee jumper in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, Poland, close to the German border, early August 2, 2014. Some 500,000 people attended the festival that is the brainchild of Polish journalist...more

People watch a bungee jumper in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, Poland, close to the German border, early August 2, 2014. Some 500,000 people attended the festival that is the brainchild of Polish journalist and social campaigner Jerzy Owsiak. He initiated the event to thank those who donated money to his GOCC charity organization that delivers medical care for children. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

