Workers of North Korea

<p>A North Korean employee works in front of an electronic sign displaying the projected daily output (90) and the current output (83) in a factory of a South Korean company at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>North Korean students and volunteers work to repair water supply system in Haeju, capital of the South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A North Korean employee works in a bank at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>A music group performs on a path amid fields to greet the farmers at Hwanggumpyong Island, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

<p>A North Korean shop assistant works at a shop in Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A worker operates a production line at a factory making fruit juice near the Daedonggang Fruit Farm, on the outskirts of Pyongyang, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>A North Korean traffic policewoman works in central Pyongyang, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

<p>A world map, with the Korea peninsula marked in red, is seen as a hotel receptionist talks on the phone in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>North Koreans work on a paddy farm on an island located in the middle of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 25, 2011. Picture taken through a fence. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

<p>Laborers work at a construction site in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A North Korean employee works in a factory of a South Korean company at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>North Korean factory workers attend a ceremony marking the completion of a garlic processing factory that a South Korean company invested in, in Kaesong, North Korea, northwest of Seoul, February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

<p>North Koreans pave a road in Pyongyang, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

<p>North Korean employees work in a factory of a South Korean company at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>A waitress at a restaurant watches a state media television broadcast of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attending a party meeting in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>North Korean soldiers dig up eatable plants on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

<p>North Korean railway workers pay a silent tribute to their late leader Kim Jong-il on the 100th day of his death, at an undisclosed station, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>A conductor displays flag signals to a passing-by train outside a station featuring a portrait of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung northwest of Pyongyang, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Women work in the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Silk Mill in Pyongyang, April 9, 2012. The factory is named after the wife of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>North Korean employees work in a factory of a South Korean company at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>North Korean workers walk at the Sunan airport in Pyongyang, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

<p>Workers prepare the plot at Daedonggang Fruit Farm, with 309 acres of apple trees, on the outskirts of Pyongyang, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>North Korean women stand by a simple meal of maize prepared for orphans in the area damaged by recent floods and typhoons in the North Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A policeman salutes at a junction featuring a portrait of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>A North Korean manager walks down an aisle as employees work in a factory of a South Korean company at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

