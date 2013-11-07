Edition:
India
Working at a food bank

<p>Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, holds her head during a lunch break in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. Fritza Lemitelamy, a single mother of six, and two of her children are taking the eight week course for the unemployed and the underemployed with the ultimate goal of opening their own Haitian restaurant. The class, which in addition to teaching kitchen and life skills produces meals for three agencies of the New Hampshire Food Bank. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Fritza Lemitelamy (R) watches as her son Johnathan is fitted for his graduation chef's coat at the Culinary Job Training Program where they are both students at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Head teacher and chef Jayson McCarter (L) talks about knife skills for cutting apples with Fritza Lemitelamy (C) and her daughter Elizabeth, at the Culinary Job Training Program where they are both students at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Elizabeth Lemitelamy, 19, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, puts sliced apples in the cooker to make applesauce in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, laughs while making meat pies in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Fritza Lemitelamy and her daughter Elizabeth cut up squash to be cooked for meals, as students in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Fritza Lemitelamy (C), talks her children Jonathan (L) and Elizabeth during a break at the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank where they are students, in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, emerges from walk-in refrigerator in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Fritza Lemitelamy (R) and her son Jonathan, students in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, cart applesauce made by the class to a freezer amid shelves of the food bank's storage space in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Elizabeth Lemitelamy, 19, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, slices apples for applesauce in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Johnathan Lemitelamy, 18, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank cleans knives in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Elizabeth Lemitelamy, 19, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, drinks coffee during a break in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, hangs up the phone after failing to get the electric company to restart the service at her home, during a lunch break in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, holds her head while waiting in traffic after a seven hour class in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, and her daughters Anastasia (L) and Elizabeth (R), look at a magazine while shopping for dinner which does not need be refrigerated or cooked because the power has been shut off at their home, in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Fritza Lemitelamy (R), a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, prays with her children at their home, where the electric company shut off the power because they were unable to keep up with the bills, in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, makes sandwiches for her family's dinner by flashlight because the electricity has been shut off to their home in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Jonathan Lemitelamy, 18, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, counts out pennies by candlelight to buy gasoline for the family car at his home in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

