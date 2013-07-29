Working conditions in Bangladesh
Marium, 16, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, lies on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Workers sort clothes at a garment factory near the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, Bangladesh, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A worker carries a stack of clothes in a garment factory near the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, Bangladesh, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A stack of clothes is seen at a garment factory near the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, Bangladesh, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Mustafizur (L) tries to comfort his wife Rebecca, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Karuna Akter Lima, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Jesmin, a 25-year-old survivor from the collapsed Rana Plaza Building, lies on a bed at the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed in Savar, Bangladesh, June 4, 2013. Jesmin suffers from a spinal injury and is waiting for surgery....more
A relative pours water on 25-year-old Rojina's head at the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed in Savar, Bangladesh, June 4, 2013. Rescue workers, who pulled Rojina from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, had to amputate part...more
A worker helps his colleague to lift a bucket of limestone as they work in a stone crushing factory at Burimari in Lalmonirhat district, Bangladesh, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man works in a stone crushing factory at Burimari in Lalmonirhat district, Bangladesh, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A worker's sandals are seen inside a stone crushing factory at Burimari in Lalmonirhat district, Bangladesh, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Ainul Huq, 55, (R) and Bulbul Hossain, 25, describe the condition of their lungs inside a village house in Burimari in Lalmonirhat district, Bangladesh, July 9, 2013. According to Huq and Hossain, they are sufferers of silicosis, an incurable lung...more
Montu Mia, 40, describes the condition of his lungs inside his house in Burimari in Lalmonirhat district, Bangladesh, July 9, 2013. Montu Mia says he suffers from silicosis, an incurable lung disease caused by the inhalation of silica dust, as he...more
Montu Mia, 40, lies on a bed as he describes the condition of his lungs inside his house in Burimari in Lalmonirhat district, Bangladesh, July 9, 2013. Montu Mia says he suffers from silicosis, an incurable lung disease caused by inhalation of silica...more
Kamal Hossain, 28, sits on a bed as he describes the condition of his lungs inside his house at Burimari in Lalmonirhat district, Bangladesh, July 9, 2013. Hossain says he suffers from silicosis, an incurable lung disease caused by the inhalation of...more
A worker crushes locally grown tobacco in a grinding machine in a small 'bidi' (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Workers fill up empty cigarettes manually with locally grown tobacco in a small 'bidi' (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A child fills up empty cigarettes manually with locally grown tobacco in a small bidi (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Karim, 7, poses for a photograph as he works in a small bidi (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Children fill up empty cigarettes manually with locally grown tobacco in a small bidi (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Children fill up empty cigarettes manually with locally grown tobacco in a small bidi (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A child packs up cigarettes in a small bidi (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Pari, 6, fills up empty cigarettes manually with locally grown tobacco as she works in a small bidi (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Workers use a makeshift ladder to board a boat as they come back to shore after finishing work at a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong, Bangladesh, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Fazal Uddin, 80, lies on a bed as he suffers from asthma, in Haragach, Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 11, 2013. According to Uddin's family, he became sick as he used to work in a 'bidi' (cigarrette) factory for 8-10 years. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj more
A worker crushes locally grown tobacco with a grinding machine in a small bidi (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A worker carries a bucket while he works in a small bidi (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Rasheda, 15, who used to work for Abul Khair Steel Mills Ltd, stands outside a ward of the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Noor Alam, 23, a wounded worker, sits in his home near a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong, Bangladesh, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A key hangs round the neck of a worker in a common residence near a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong, Bangladesh, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A worker welds part of a ship at a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong, Bangladesh, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Workers disembark from a boat as they return from part of a wrecked ship after work at a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong, Bangladesh, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man works inside a wrecked section of a ship at a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong, Bangladesh, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Workers carry a long rope at a ship-breaking yard in Chittagong, Bangladesh, July 16, 2013. Bangladesh is dependent on ship-breaking for its domestic steel requirements. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Momin Ali, 26, shows an x-ray film of his lungs inside his house at Burimari in Lalmonirhat district, Bangladesh, July 9, 2013. Ali says he suffers from silicosis, an incurable lung disease caused by inhalation of silica dust, as he used to work in a...more
