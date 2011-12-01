World AIDS Day
Students hold banners during a march marking World AIDS Day in Pattaya, 150 km (93 miles) east of Bangkok, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A boy is examined by a nurse at San Jose Hospice in Sacatepequez, about 45 km (27 miles) of Guatemala City, November 30, 2011. About 68 HIV-infected patients, between 44 days to 18 years old, receive free medical care at the hospice. Many of the...more
A boy is examined by a nurse at San Jose Hospice in Sacatepequez, about 45 km (27 miles) of Guatemala City, November 30, 2011. About 68 HIV-infected patients, between 44 days to 18 years old, receive free medical care at the hospice. Many of the children were found abandoned in markets, churches, fire stations, left neglected in hospitals or in some instances, brought in by their families who cannot afford to pay for their medical treatment. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Nurses stand to form a Red Ribbon while holding a banner to mark World AIDS Day at a medical school in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, China November 29, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Reshma (R), 18, and Pari, 25, both sex workers, prepare for a performance in Mumbai, India's Kamathipura red light district December 1, 2011. Social Activities Integration, a non-profit organisation which provides free condoms and medical care to...more
Reshma (R), 18, and Pari, 25, both sex workers, prepare for a performance in Mumbai, India's Kamathipura red light district December 1, 2011. Social Activities Integration, a non-profit organisation which provides free condoms and medical care to people living with HIV and AIDS, held a commemoration for sex workers who died from AIDS on the eve of world AIDS day. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A woman pins a red ribbon on her shawl after participating in a rally to mark World AIDS Day in Kathmandu December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A nurse gives an infected patient medicine as she lies in her bed at the HIV/AIDS ward of Beijing YouAn Hospital December 1, 2011. The number of new HIV/AIDS cases in China is soaring, state media said on Wednesday, citing health officials, with...more
A nurse gives an infected patient medicine as she lies in her bed at the HIV/AIDS ward of Beijing YouAn Hospital December 1, 2011. The number of new HIV/AIDS cases in China is soaring, state media said on Wednesday, citing health officials, with rates of infections among college students and older men rising. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued figures showing 48,000 new cases in China in 2011, the official Xinhua news agency said. China's government was initially slow to acknowledge the problem of HIV/AIDS in the 1990s and had sought to cover it up when hundreds of thousands of impoverished farmers in rural Henan province became infected through botched blood-selling schemes. World AIDS Day is on December 1. REUTERS/David Gray
A man has a sample of blood taken by a nurse for testing at the HIV/AIDS ward of Beijing YouAn Hospital December 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A drip hangs from above an infected patient as he lies in bed at the HIV/AIDS ward of Beijing YouAn Hospital December 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Bun Rany, wife of Prime Minister Hun Sen and head of the Cambodian Red Cross (R), talks with a HIV-positive patient during a ceremony to commemorate World AIDS Day at a pagoda in Kandal province December 1, 2011. Bun Rany donated relief items to...more
Bun Rany, wife of Prime Minister Hun Sen and head of the Cambodian Red Cross (R), talks with a HIV-positive patient during a ceremony to commemorate World AIDS Day at a pagoda in Kandal province December 1, 2011. Bun Rany donated relief items to HIV-positive patients during the event. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
The sails of the Sydney Opera House turn red during a World Aids Day reception in Sydney December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A student reacts near tourists during a march marking World AIDS Day in Pattaya, 150 km (93 miles) east of Bangkok December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A Buddhist monk waits to pray at a World AIDS Day commemoration in Colombo, Sri Lanka December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sim Chandara, 41, a HIV-positive patient, attends a ceremony to commemorate World AIDS Day at a pagoda in Kandal province December 1, 2011. Prime Minister Hun Sen's wife Bun Rany, who is also the head of the Cambodian Red Cross, donated relief items...more
Sim Chandara, 41, a HIV-positive patient, attends a ceremony to commemorate World AIDS Day at a pagoda in Kandal province December 1, 2011. Prime Minister Hun Sen's wife Bun Rany, who is also the head of the Cambodian Red Cross, donated relief items to HIV-positive patients during the event. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to HIV/AIDS patients during a ceremony to mark World AIDS Day at the National League for Democracy's head office in Yangon December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Participants pose for photographs as they form the word "AIDS" with condoms during a campaign promoting AIDS prevention, to commemorate World AIDS Day in Seoul December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A patient eats a dose of generic HIV/AIDS drugs at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple in Lopburi province on World AIDS Day December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A girl looks at the camera inside a room at Hostel Domus Alipio in Mexico City November 30, 2011. Hostel Domus Alipio, run by Catholic priest Luis Figueroa and a group of volunteers, provides shelter, medication and therapy to orphans as well as...more
A girl looks at the camera inside a room at Hostel Domus Alipio in Mexico City November 30, 2011. Hostel Domus Alipio, run by Catholic priest Luis Figueroa and a group of volunteers, provides shelter, medication and therapy to orphans as well as women and children from low-income families affected by HIV and AIDS. December 1 is World AIDS Day. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Information booklets are seen on a bench in the HIV/AIDS ward of Beijing YouAn Hospital December 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Lara Stuart (L), a volunteer, attends to a girl who lost her mother to HIV/AIDS at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 25, 2011. Nkosi's Haven provides residential care for destitute HIV-positive mothers and their children, whether...more
Lara Stuart (L), a volunteer, attends to a girl who lost her mother to HIV/AIDS at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 25, 2011. Nkosi's Haven provides residential care for destitute HIV-positive mothers and their children, whether HIV-positive or not. Nkosi's Haven is named after Nkosi Johnson, the young AIDS activist who passed away on International Children's Day on June 1st 2001. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An activist from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) lights candles during an AIDS awareness campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A patient receives a dose of generic HIV/AIDS drugs at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple in Lopburi province, Thailand on World AIDS day December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Pov Sophary, 28, HIV positive patient rests at the Khmer-Soviet Hospital in Phnom Penh November 29, 2011. People around the world will observe World AIDS Day on December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A terminally ill man receives treatment at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple in Lopburi, Thailand on World AIDS day December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Romanian volunteers hold their hands forming a red ribbon, the anti-AIDS symbol, during an awareness rally in central Bucharest November 29, 2011, two days before World AIDS day. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A terminally ill man rests on a bed at a hospice for those dying from AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple in Lopburi, Thailand province on World AIDS day December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
People gather around lit candles to mark the upcoming World AIDS Day in Kathmandu, Nepal November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
