Emma Green Tregaro of Sweden, wearing red nail polish, competes during the women's high jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. Green-Tregaro, who painted her fingernails in the colours of the rainbow flag in support of Russia's gay community, has been told not to repeat the gesture in Saturday's world championship final. "We have been informally approached by the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) saying that this is by definition, a breach of the regulations." Anders Albertsson, general secretary of the Swedish athletics federation said. "The code of conduct clearly states the rules do not allow any commercial or political statements during the competition." REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler