World Bog Snorkelling Championships
A competitor takes part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A competitor is helped out after participating in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A competitor prepares to take part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A competitor wears his medal for competing in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
