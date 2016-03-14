A worker carries chairs at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2016. Indian environmentalists are aghast at the hosting of a huge cultural festival on the floodplain of Delhi's main river...more

A worker carries chairs at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2016. Indian environmentalists are aghast at the hosting of a huge cultural festival on the floodplain of Delhi's main river that begins on Friday, warning that the event and its 3.5 million visitors will devastate the area's biodiversity. Picture taken March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close