World Culture Festival
A boy carries waste over his head from the venue after the three-day long World Cultural Festival concluded on Sunday in New Delhi, India, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A worker carries chairs on his head from the venue after the three-day long World Cultural Festival concluded on Sunday in New Delhi, India, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Labourers dismantle the stage after the three-day long World Cultural Festival which concluded on Sunday in New Delhi, India, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Labourers carry an armchair at the venue after the three-day long World Cultural Festival concluded on Sunday in New Delhi, India, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Labourers sit as others dismantle the stage after the three-day long World Cultural Festival concluded on Sunday in New Delhi, India, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers load chairs on a truck at the venue after the three-day long World Cultural Festival in New Delhi, India, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants from Indonesia wait to perform a dance during the last day of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Participants from Japan wait to perform a dance during the last day of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants wait to perform a dance during the last day of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants from Japan wait to perform a dance during the last day of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants from Japan get ready before their dance performance during the last day of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants get ready before their dance performance during the last day of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A participant from Indonesia waits to perform a dance during the last day of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Attendees watch participants performing a dance as a policeman stands guard during the last day of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants perform a dance during the last day of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Japanese participant reacts to the camera as she waits to perform a dance with others during the last day of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants perform at the last day of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants from Thailand perform a dance during the World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants perform a dance during the World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants perform a dance during the World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu disciples watch participants performing a dance during the World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants watch others performing dance during the World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A participant runs towards her group before their performance during the World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A participant walks back after performing a dance during the World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A participant stands next to drums as he watches others performing dance during the World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants wait to perform a dance during the World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants cover themselves with plastic sheets as it rains at the venue of the World Culture Festival on the banks of the river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants cover themselves with plastic sheets as it rains at the venue of the World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants wait to perform at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women arrive during a hailstorm at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants perform at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants perform at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants perform at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants perform at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Attendees take shelter from rains under a hoarding at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An attendee comes out from a plastic sheet which was used to take shelter from rains at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants run to take a shelter as it rains at the venue of the World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants dance during the World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A participant takes a selfie at the World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants cover themselves with plastic as it rains at the venue of the World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A participant covers himself with a blanket as it rains at the venue of the World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl uses binoculars to watch a performance at the World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants stand under a media stand to protect themselves from rain at the venue of the World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Media personnel and participants cover themselves with chairs as it rains at the venue of the World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (L), a well known guru, watches during World Culture Festival on the banks of the river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants cover themselves with plastic sheets and banners as it rains at the venue of the World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Pakistani national flag is seen during the World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants cover themselves with plastic sheets as it rains at the venue of the World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A police commando climbs down a scaffolding erected to keep a vigil at the venue of the World Culture Festival on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A placard is seen on a pontoon bridge laid in the waters of the Yamuna river to reach the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A police commando walks on a pontoon bridge laid in the waters of the Yamuna river to reach the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People sit on the steps of a stage at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Army soldiers paint railings on a pontoon bridge laid in the waters of the Yamuna river to reach the venue of the World Culture Festival on the banks of the river in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Workers erect scaffolding to build a stage at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Temporary lavatories are seen at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A worker carries chairs at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2016. Indian environmentalists are aghast at the hosting of a huge cultural festival on the floodplain of Delhi's main river...more
Workers lay carpet on the steps of a stage at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Workers erect a temporary platform to install sound and lights at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Workers lay wires on the stage at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Army soldiers walk on a pontoon bridge laid in the waters of the Yamuna river to reach the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Workers install temporary stalls at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, in this picture taken March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
