Pictures | Sun Jul 26, 2015 | 12:25am IST

World Cup 2018 qualifying draw

FIFA's President Sepp Blatter shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
1 / 21
Presenter Natalia Vodianova holds a soccer ball with autographs signed by her guests during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
2 / 21
Presenter Natalia Vodianova starts the play-off draw during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
3 / 21
Former Russian soccer player Aleksandr Kerzhakov holds up the slip showing "Finland" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
4 / 21
Italian coach Fabio Cannavaro attents the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
5 / 21
UEFA President Michel Platini looks on before the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
6 / 21
Artist Polina Gagarina performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
7 / 21
European groups A, B and C are seen on a board during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
8 / 21
Jazz saxophonist Igor Butman performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
9 / 21
Former soccer player Ronaldo of Brazil holds up the slip showing "Brazil" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
10 / 21
FIFA's President Sepp Blatter kisses his hand as he attends the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
11 / 21
An artist performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
12 / 21
Former Russian soccer player Alexey Smertin holds up the slip showing "Fiji" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
13 / 21
FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke (C) stands between Cameroon's soccer player Samuel Eto'o and former Russian player Rinat Dasaev (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
14 / 21
St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet artists perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
15 / 21
Members of national soccer federations attend the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
16 / 21
Vasily Gerello and Hibla Gerzmava perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
17 / 21
Presenter Natalia Vodianova announces the Oceania group during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
18 / 21
FIFA's President Sepp Blatter shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
19 / 21
Artists perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
20 / 21
A general view shows the overview of the European zone draw during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
21 / 21
