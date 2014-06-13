World Cup animals

An elephant walks near Thai students at a school in Thailand's Ayutthaya province June 9, 2014. A match between the elephants and some students was held as part of a campaign to promote the 2014 World Cup and also to discourage gambling during the...more

An elephant walks near Thai students at a school in Thailand's Ayutthaya province June 9, 2014. A match between the elephants and some students was held as part of a campaign to promote the 2014 World Cup and also to discourage gambling during the competition. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close