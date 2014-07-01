Edition:
World Cup barber

Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Mexican soccer player Javier Hernandez Balcazar, known as "Chicharito", on the head of customer Miguel Carlos at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Mexican soccer player Javier Hernandez Balcazar, known as "Chicharito", on the head of customer Miguel Carlos at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original", cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original", cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Mexican soccer player Javier Hernandez Balcazar, known as "Chicharito" on the head of a customer at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Mexican soccer player Javier Hernandez Balcazar, known as "Chicharito" on the head of a customer at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
A likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the Original" in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

A likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the Original" in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
A likeness of an Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the Original" in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

A likeness of an Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the Original" in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (R), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (R), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
An image of an Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the Original" in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

An image of an Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the Original" in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (R), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (R), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
Rob Ferrel (R) known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of soccer player Lionel Messi of Argentina on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Rob Ferrel (R) known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of soccer player Lionel Messi of Argentina on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis
