Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 20, 2014 | 6:55am IST

World Cup hair

Cameroon's Benoit Assou-Ekotto reacts during their match against Mexico June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Cameroon's Benoit Assou-Ekotto reacts during their match against Mexico June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, June 20, 2014
Cameroon's Benoit Assou-Ekotto reacts during their match against Mexico June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
1 / 29
Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring a goal past England's goalkeeper Joe Hart June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring a goal past England's goalkeeper Joe Hart June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Friday, June 20, 2014
Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring a goal past England's goalkeeper Joe Hart June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
2 / 29
Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. is fouled by Ghana's Mohammed Rabiu June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. is fouled by Ghana's Mohammed Rabiu June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, June 20, 2014
Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. is fouled by Ghana's Mohammed Rabiu June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
3 / 29
Brazil's national soccer team player Neymar (R) reacts next to teammate Dani Alves as they practice June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazil's national soccer team player Neymar (R) reacts next to teammate Dani Alves as they practice June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, June 20, 2014
Brazil's national soccer team player Neymar (R) reacts next to teammate Dani Alves as they practice June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
4 / 29
Brazil's Neymar during their match against Mexico June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Brazil's Neymar during their match against Mexico June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Friday, June 20, 2014
Brazil's Neymar during their match against Mexico June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Close
5 / 29
France's national soccer team player Paul Pogba attends a news conference June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's national soccer team player Paul Pogba attends a news conference June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Friday, June 20, 2014
France's national soccer team player Paul Pogba attends a news conference June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 29
Portugal's Raul Meireles holds the ball during a training session June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mauro Horita

Portugal's Raul Meireles holds the ball during a training session June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mauro Horita

Friday, June 20, 2014
Portugal's Raul Meireles holds the ball during a training session June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mauro Horita
Close
7 / 29
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini controls the ball during a team training session June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini controls the ball during a team training session June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Friday, June 20, 2014
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini controls the ball during a team training session June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
8 / 29
Michael Bradley of the U.S. celebrates at the end of the match with Ghana June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Michael Bradley of the U.S. celebrates at the end of the match with Ghana June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, June 20, 2014
Michael Bradley of the U.S. celebrates at the end of the match with Ghana June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
9 / 29
Mexico's national soccer players Giovani dos Santos and Guillermo Ochoa (L) attend a training session June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Mexico's national soccer players Giovani dos Santos and Guillermo Ochoa (L) attend a training session June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, June 20, 2014
Mexico's national soccer players Giovani dos Santos and Guillermo Ochoa (L) attend a training session June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 29
Croatia's Danijel Pranjic during their match against Cameroon June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Croatia's Danijel Pranjic during their match against Cameroon June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Friday, June 20, 2014
Croatia's Danijel Pranjic during their match against Cameroon June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
11 / 29
Portugal's Nani stands in the rain during a training session June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mauro Horita

Portugal's Nani stands in the rain during a training session June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mauro Horita

Friday, June 20, 2014
Portugal's Nani stands in the rain during a training session June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mauro Horita
Close
12 / 29
(L-R) Brazil's Luiz Gustavo, Marcelo and David Luiz sing the national anthem before the match against Mexico June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

(L-R) Brazil's Luiz Gustavo, Marcelo and David Luiz sing the national anthem before the match against Mexico June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Friday, June 20, 2014
(L-R) Brazil's Luiz Gustavo, Marcelo and David Luiz sing the national anthem before the match against Mexico June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Close
13 / 29
Uruguay's Diego Forlan watches the ball during their match against Costa Rica June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Uruguay's Diego Forlan watches the ball during their match against Costa Rica June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Friday, June 20, 2014
Uruguay's Diego Forlan watches the ball during their match against Costa Rica June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Close
14 / 29
Ivory Coast's Gervinho during their match against Japan June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Ivory Coast's Gervinho during their match against Japan June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, June 20, 2014
Ivory Coast's Gervinho during their match against Japan June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
15 / 29
Chile's Jorge Valdivia celebrates scoring a goal against Australia June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Chile's Jorge Valdivia celebrates scoring a goal against Australia June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, June 20, 2014
Chile's Jorge Valdivia celebrates scoring a goal against Australia June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
16 / 29
Ghana's John Boye jumps for the ball with Jermaine Jones of the U.S. during their match June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ghana's John Boye jumps for the ball with Jermaine Jones of the U.S. during their match June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, June 20, 2014
Ghana's John Boye jumps for the ball with Jermaine Jones of the U.S. during their match June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 29
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani listens to reporters questions during a news conference June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani listens to reporters questions during a news conference June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, June 20, 2014
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani listens to reporters questions during a news conference June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
18 / 29
England's Raheem Sterling (R) talks with his teammate Wayne Rooney during a training session June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

England's Raheem Sterling (R) talks with his teammate Wayne Rooney during a training session June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, June 20, 2014
England's Raheem Sterling (R) talks with his teammate Wayne Rooney during a training session June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
19 / 29
Cameroon's Benjamin Moukandjo reacts after missing a chance to score a goal against Mexico June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Cameroon's Benjamin Moukandjo reacts after missing a chance to score a goal against Mexico June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Friday, June 20, 2014
Cameroon's Benjamin Moukandjo reacts after missing a chance to score a goal against Mexico June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
20 / 29
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates with Sami Khedira after scoring his hat trick goal against Portugal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates with Sami Khedira after scoring his hat trick goal against Portugal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, June 20, 2014
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates with Sami Khedira after scoring his hat trick goal against Portugal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
21 / 29
Cameroon's Charles Itandje reacts during their match against Croatia June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Cameroon's Charles Itandje reacts during their match against Croatia June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, June 20, 2014
Cameroon's Charles Itandje reacts during their match against Croatia June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
22 / 29
Colombia's Radamel Falcao looks on from the sidelines before their match against Greece June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Colombia's Radamel Falcao looks on from the sidelines before their match against Greece June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Friday, June 20, 2014
Colombia's Radamel Falcao looks on from the sidelines before their match against Greece June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
23 / 29
Uruguay's Abel Hernandez attends a training session June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Uruguay's Abel Hernandez attends a training session June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, June 20, 2014
Uruguay's Abel Hernandez attends a training session June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
24 / 29
Ghana's Asamoah Gyan attends a training session June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Ghana's Asamoah Gyan attends a training session June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Friday, June 20, 2014
Ghana's Asamoah Gyan attends a training session June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
25 / 29
Greece's Ioannis Fetfatzidis holds a piece of paper as his teammate Panagiotis Kone watches during their match against Colombia June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Greece's Ioannis Fetfatzidis holds a piece of paper as his teammate Panagiotis Kone watches during their match against Colombia June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Friday, June 20, 2014
Greece's Ioannis Fetfatzidis holds a piece of paper as his teammate Panagiotis Kone watches during their match against Colombia June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
26 / 29
France's Mathieu Debuchy arrives for a training session June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's Mathieu Debuchy arrives for a training session June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Friday, June 20, 2014
France's Mathieu Debuchy arrives for a training session June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
27 / 29
Referee Pedro Proenca of Portugal sends off Cameroon's Alexandre Song for a challenge on Croatia's Mario Mandzukic June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Referee Pedro Proenca of Portugal sends off Cameroon's Alexandre Song for a challenge on Croatia's Mario Mandzukic June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, June 20, 2014
Referee Pedro Proenca of Portugal sends off Cameroon's Alexandre Song for a challenge on Croatia's Mario Mandzukic June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
28 / 29
Ivory Coast's Geoffroy Serey Die is seen from the back during their match against Japan June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ivory Coast's Geoffroy Serey Die is seen from the back during their match against Japan June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, June 20, 2014
Ivory Coast's Geoffroy Serey Die is seen from the back during their match against Japan June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
DIY Transformers

DIY Transformers

Next Slideshows

DIY Transformers

DIY Transformers

A small factory outside Shanghai builds Transformer replicas for rent or sale.

20 Jun 2014
Hamas summer camp

Hamas summer camp

Hamas stages dozens of military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

20 Jun 2014
Grieving Families

Grieving Families

Anxious families wait for news of Indians abducted in Iraq.

19 Jun 2014
Diving on sunken WWI warships

Diving on sunken WWI warships

During both world wars, Scapa Flow was an important British naval base, and the site of significant loss of life.

19 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures