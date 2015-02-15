Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Feb 15, 2015 | 9:50pm IST

World Cup: India v Pakistan

Fans of Pakistan's cricket team cheer in the stands before Pakistan's Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Fans of Pakistan's cricket team cheer in the stands before Pakistan's Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Fans of Pakistan's cricket team cheer in the stands before Pakistan's Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
1 / 84
Fans of Pakistan's cricket team cheer in the stands before Pakistan's Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Fans of Pakistan's cricket team cheer in the stands before Pakistan's Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Fans of Pakistan's cricket team cheer in the stands before Pakistan's Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
2 / 84
Fans of India's cricket team cheer in the stands under an old score board before their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Fans of India's cricket team cheer in the stands under an old score board before their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Fans of India's cricket team cheer in the stands under an old score board before their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
3 / 84
Fans of India's cricket team cheer in the stands before their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Fans of India's cricket team cheer in the stands before their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Fans of India's cricket team cheer in the stands before their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
4 / 84
Fans of Pakistan's cricket team cheer in the stands before their Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Fans of Pakistan's cricket team cheer in the stands before their Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Fans of Pakistan's cricket team cheer in the stands before their Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
5 / 84
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan avoids a bouncer from Pakistan bowler Mohammad Irfan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan avoids a bouncer from Pakistan bowler Mohammad Irfan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan avoids a bouncer from Pakistan bowler Mohammad Irfan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
6 / 84
Pakistan's captain Misbah ul Haq (R) reacts after catching out India's batsman Rohit Sharma (L) off the bowling of Sohail Khan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan's captain Misbah ul Haq (R) reacts after catching out India's batsman Rohit Sharma (L) off the bowling of Sohail Khan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan's captain Misbah ul Haq (R) reacts after catching out India's batsman Rohit Sharma (L) off the bowling of Sohail Khan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
7 / 84
Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan (L) celebrates with teammates after skipper Misbah ul Haq caught out India's batsman Rohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan (L) celebrates with teammates after skipper Misbah ul Haq caught out India's batsman Rohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan (L) celebrates with teammates after skipper Misbah ul Haq caught out India's batsman Rohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
8 / 84
India's batsman Rohit Sharma walks off the field after Pakistan skipper Misbah ul Haq caught him off the bowling of Sohail Khan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Rohit Sharma walks off the field after Pakistan skipper Misbah ul Haq caught him off the bowling of Sohail Khan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Rohit Sharma walks off the field after Pakistan skipper Misbah ul Haq caught him off the bowling of Sohail Khan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 84
Pakistan's World Cup cricket team celebrate after skipper Misbah ul Haq (C) caught out India's batsman Rohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan's World Cup cricket team celebrate after skipper Misbah ul Haq (C) caught out India's batsman Rohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan's World Cup cricket team celebrate after skipper Misbah ul Haq (C) caught out India's batsman Rohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 84
Pakistan bowler Shahid Afridi dives for a missed opportunity at a catch off India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan bowler Shahid Afridi dives for a missed opportunity at a catch off India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan bowler Shahid Afridi dives for a missed opportunity at a catch off India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
11 / 84
India's batsman Virat Kohli almost plays onto the stumps as teammate Shikhar Dhawan watches on during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Virat Kohli almost plays onto the stumps as teammate Shikhar Dhawan watches on during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Virat Kohli almost plays onto the stumps as teammate Shikhar Dhawan watches on during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
12 / 84
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (L) celebrates his 50 runs alongside teammate Virat Kohli during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (L) celebrates his 50 runs alongside teammate Virat Kohli during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (L) celebrates his 50 runs alongside teammate Virat Kohli during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
13 / 84
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (R) celebrates after his teammate Virat Kohli scored 50 runs during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (R) celebrates after his teammate Virat Kohli scored 50 runs during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (R) celebrates after his teammate Virat Kohli scored 50 runs during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 84
India's batsman Virat Kohli plays a shot to the boundary during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Virat Kohli plays a shot to the boundary during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Virat Kohli plays a shot to the boundary during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
15 / 84
India's batsman Virat Kohli plays a shot to the boundary during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Virat Kohli plays a shot to the boundary during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Virat Kohli plays a shot to the boundary during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 84
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 50 runs during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 50 runs during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 50 runs during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
17 / 84
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 50 runs alongside teammate Virat Kohli during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 50 runs alongside teammate Virat Kohli during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 50 runs alongside teammate Virat Kohli during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
18 / 84
The bails light up electronically as they fly off the stumps during an unsuccessful attempted run out of India's batsman Virat Kholi (R) as Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah leaps in the air during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

The bails light up electronically as they fly off the stumps during an unsuccessful attempted run out of India's batsman Virat Kholi (R) as Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah leaps in the air during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15,...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
The bails light up electronically as they fly off the stumps during an unsuccessful attempted run out of India's batsman Virat Kholi (R) as Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah leaps in the air during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
19 / 84
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (C) and Pakistan wicket keeper Umar Akmal (L) watch on as Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah (R) misses an opportunity to catch the ball during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (C) and Pakistan wicket keeper Umar Akmal (L) watch on as Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah (R) misses an opportunity to catch the ball during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (C) and Pakistan wicket keeper Umar Akmal (L) watch on as Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah (R) misses an opportunity to catch the ball during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
20 / 84
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan swings and misses a delivery during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan swings and misses a delivery during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan swings and misses a delivery during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
21 / 84
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan picks up one of his gloves alongside Pakistan's team after being run out by Pakistan's Ahmad Shahzad during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan picks up one of his gloves alongside Pakistan's team after being run out by Pakistan's Ahmad Shahzad during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan picks up one of his gloves alongside Pakistan's team after being run out by Pakistan's Ahmad Shahzad during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
22 / 84
Pakistan's Yasir Shah leaps into the air during an unsuccessful attempt to stop six runs by India's Suresh Raina during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan's Yasir Shah leaps into the air during an unsuccessful attempt to stop six runs by India's Suresh Raina during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan's Yasir Shah leaps into the air during an unsuccessful attempt to stop six runs by India's Suresh Raina during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
23 / 84
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (R) reacts alongside Pakistan players after being run out by Pakistan's Ahmad Shahzad during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (R) reacts alongside Pakistan players after being run out by Pakistan's Ahmad Shahzad during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (R) reacts alongside Pakistan players after being run out by Pakistan's Ahmad Shahzad during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
24 / 84
Fans of Pakistan's World Cup cricket team fly their flags during the Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Fans of Pakistan's World Cup cricket team fly their flags during the Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Fans of Pakistan's World Cup cricket team fly their flags during the Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
25 / 84
Pakistan's Sohail Khan attempts to pop a balloon with the spikes of his shoe after it landed onto the field from the crowd during their Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan's Sohail Khan attempts to pop a balloon with the spikes of his shoe after it landed onto the field from the crowd during their Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan's Sohail Khan attempts to pop a balloon with the spikes of his shoe after it landed onto the field from the crowd during their Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
26 / 84
India's batsman Suresh Raina plays a shot during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Suresh Raina plays a shot during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Suresh Raina plays a shot during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
27 / 84
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (L) lays on the ground as Pakistan's Haris Sohail (2nd R) collects the ball after a throw by Ahmad Shahzad ran Dhawan out during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (L) lays on the ground as Pakistan's Haris Sohail (2nd R) collects the ball after a throw by Ahmad Shahzad ran Dhawan out during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (L) lays on the ground as Pakistan's Haris Sohail (2nd R) collects the ball after a throw by Ahmad Shahzad ran Dhawan out during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
28 / 84
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (L) lays on the ground as Pakistan's Haris Sohail (2nd R) celebrates after a throw by Ahmad Shahzad ran Dhawan out during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (L) lays on the ground as Pakistan's Haris Sohail (2nd R) celebrates after a throw by Ahmad Shahzad ran Dhawan out during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (L) lays on the ground as Pakistan's Haris Sohail (2nd R) celebrates after a throw by Ahmad Shahzad ran Dhawan out during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
29 / 84
India's batsman Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd upon scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd upon scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd upon scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
30 / 84
India's batsman Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd after scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd after scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd after scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
31 / 84
India's batsman Virat Kohli looks to the sky after scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Virat Kohli looks to the sky after scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Virat Kohli looks to the sky after scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
32 / 84
India's batsman Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd upon scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd upon scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd upon scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
33 / 84
Pakistani fans watch their Cricket World Cup match against India, at an auditorium in Karachi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Pakistani fans watch their Cricket World Cup match against India, at an auditorium in Karachi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistani fans watch their Cricket World Cup match against India, at an auditorium in Karachi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
34 / 84
Pakistani fans watch their Cricket World Cup match against India, at an auditorium in Karachi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Pakistani fans watch their Cricket World Cup match against India, at an auditorium in Karachi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistani fans watch their Cricket World Cup match against India, at an auditorium in Karachi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
35 / 84
India's batsman Virat Kohli reacts after scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Virat Kohli reacts after scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Virat Kohli reacts after scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
36 / 84
India's batsman Virat Kohli walks off the pitch upon his dismissal as Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan celebrates during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Virat Kohli walks off the pitch upon his dismissal as Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan celebrates during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Virat Kohli walks off the pitch upon his dismissal as Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan celebrates during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
37 / 84
Pakistan's Haris Sohail catches out India's batsman Suresh Raina during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan's Haris Sohail catches out India's batsman Suresh Raina during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan's Haris Sohail catches out India's batsman Suresh Raina during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
38 / 84
India's batsman Virat Kohli (L) walks off the pitch upon his dismissal as Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan celebrates during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Virat Kohli (L) walks off the pitch upon his dismissal as Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan celebrates during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Virat Kohli (L) walks off the pitch upon his dismissal as Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan celebrates during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
39 / 84
India's batsman Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the pitch upon his dismissal during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. Kohli scored a century in the innings. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the pitch upon his dismissal during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. Kohli scored a century in the innings. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the pitch upon his dismissal during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. Kohli scored a century in the innings. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
40 / 84
Pakistan's bowler Sohail Khan (L) celebrates the dismissal of India's batsman Virat Kohli with wicket keeper Umar Akmal during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan's bowler Sohail Khan (L) celebrates the dismissal of India's batsman Virat Kohli with wicket keeper Umar Akmal during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan's bowler Sohail Khan (L) celebrates the dismissal of India's batsman Virat Kohli with wicket keeper Umar Akmal during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
41 / 84
Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan celebrates the dismissal of India's batsman Virat Kohli during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan celebrates the dismissal of India's batsman Virat Kohli during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan celebrates the dismissal of India's batsman Virat Kohli during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
42 / 84
Pakistan bowler Mohammad Irfan (R) bowls a bouncer over the helmet of India's batsman Suresh Raina during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan bowler Mohammad Irfan (R) bowls a bouncer over the helmet of India's batsman Suresh Raina during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan bowler Mohammad Irfan (R) bowls a bouncer over the helmet of India's batsman Suresh Raina during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
43 / 84
Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan (C) is congratulated by team mates upon the dismissal of India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan (C) is congratulated by team mates upon the dismissal of India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan (C) is congratulated by team mates upon the dismissal of India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
44 / 84
Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan (2nd L) is congratulated by team mates after the dismissal of India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan (2nd L) is congratulated by team mates after the dismissal of India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan (2nd L) is congratulated by team mates after the dismissal of India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
45 / 84
Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan kneels to the ground celebrating the dismissal of India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan kneels to the ground celebrating the dismissal of India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan kneels to the ground celebrating the dismissal of India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
46 / 84
India's batsman Virat Kohli (L) walks off the pitch upon his dismissal as Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan (R) celebrates during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Virat Kohli (L) walks off the pitch upon his dismissal as Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan (R) celebrates during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Virat Kohli (L) walks off the pitch upon his dismissal as Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan (R) celebrates during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
47 / 84
India's batsman Shikhar Dharwan (Bottom) plays a shot to deep fine leg against Pakistan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Shikhar Dharwan (Bottom) plays a shot to deep fine leg against Pakistan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Shikhar Dharwan (Bottom) plays a shot to deep fine leg against Pakistan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
48 / 84
India's batsman Virat Kohli (18) reacts after scoring a century as team mate Suresh Raina congratulates him during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Virat Kohli (18) reacts after scoring a century as team mate Suresh Raina congratulates him during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's batsman Virat Kohli (18) reacts after scoring a century as team mate Suresh Raina congratulates him during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
49 / 84
Pakistan batsman Younus Khan (L) avoids India's bowler Umesh Yadav as he scores runs during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan batsman Younus Khan (L) avoids India's bowler Umesh Yadav as he scores runs during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan batsman Younus Khan (L) avoids India's bowler Umesh Yadav as he scores runs during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
50 / 84
Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad (L) hits for four runs off India's bowler Mohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad (L) hits for four runs off India's bowler Mohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad (L) hits for four runs off India's bowler Mohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
51 / 84
Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad (L) skies the ball off India's bowler Mohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad (L) skies the ball off India's bowler Mohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad (L) skies the ball off India's bowler Mohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
52 / 84
Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad (R) narrowly avoids a run out attempt by India's wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad (R) narrowly avoids a run out attempt by India's wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad (R) narrowly avoids a run out attempt by India's wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
53 / 84
Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail walks off the field, after being caught out by India's Suresh Raina, during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail walks off the field, after being caught out by India's Suresh Raina, during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail walks off the field, after being caught out by India's Suresh Raina, during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
54 / 84
Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail walks off the field, after being caught out by India's Suresh Raina, during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail walks off the field, after being caught out by India's Suresh Raina, during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail walks off the field, after being caught out by India's Suresh Raina, during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
55 / 84
India's Shikhar Dhawan falls over the boundary, as he prevents four runs by Pakistan, during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Shikhar Dhawan falls over the boundary, as he prevents four runs by Pakistan, during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan falls over the boundary, as he prevents four runs by Pakistan, during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
56 / 84
Members of India's cricket team celebrate after an electronic review confirmed the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Umar Akmal, caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Members of India's cricket team celebrate after an electronic review confirmed the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Umar Akmal, caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Members of India's cricket team celebrate after an electronic review confirmed the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Umar Akmal, caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
57 / 84
Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad looks up to see that he had avoided a runout attempt as India's bowler Umesh Yadav (L) reacts during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad looks up to see that he had avoided a runout attempt as India's bowler Umesh Yadav (L) reacts during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad looks up to see that he had avoided a runout attempt as India's bowler Umesh Yadav (L) reacts during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
58 / 84
India's Shikhar Dhawan looks to the sky from his fielding position during sunset in their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Shikhar Dhawan looks to the sky from his fielding position during sunset in their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan looks to the sky from his fielding position during sunset in their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
59 / 84
Members of India's cricket team celebrate after an electronic review confirmed the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Umar Akmal, caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni (C, helmet), during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Members of India's cricket team celebrate after an electronic review confirmed the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Umar Akmal, caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni (C, helmet), during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Members of India's cricket team celebrate after an electronic review confirmed the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Umar Akmal, caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni (C, helmet), during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
60 / 84
Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi plays a shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi plays a shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi plays a shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
61 / 84
Pakistan batsman Misbah ul Haq ducks a bouncer delivered by India's Mohammad Shami during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan batsman Misbah ul Haq ducks a bouncer delivered by India's Mohammad Shami during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan batsman Misbah ul Haq ducks a bouncer delivered by India's Mohammad Shami during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
62 / 84
Indian players hug Mohammad Shami after the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Wahab Riaz (R), caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni (2nd R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Indian players hug Mohammad Shami after the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Wahab Riaz (R), caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni (2nd R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Indian players hug Mohammad Shami after the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Wahab Riaz (R), caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni (2nd R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
63 / 84
India's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates his catch, dismissing Pakistan's batsman Shahid Afridi during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates his catch, dismissing Pakistan's batsman Shahid Afridi during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates his catch, dismissing Pakistan's batsman Shahid Afridi during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
64 / 84
Pakistan batsman Misbah ul Haq pokes out his tongue after missing a short delivery by Indian bowler Mohammad Shami (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan batsman Misbah ul Haq pokes out his tongue after missing a short delivery by Indian bowler Mohammad Shami (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan batsman Misbah ul Haq pokes out his tongue after missing a short delivery by Indian bowler Mohammad Shami (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
65 / 84
Pakistan skipper Misbah ul Haq (C) speaks to fellow batsman Sohail Khan as India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) watches during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan skipper Misbah ul Haq (C) speaks to fellow batsman Sohail Khan as India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) watches during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan skipper Misbah ul Haq (C) speaks to fellow batsman Sohail Khan as India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) watches during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
66 / 84
India's Suresh Raina leaps onto team mate Ajinkya Rahane after Rahane caught out Pakistan's skipper Misbah ul Haq during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Suresh Raina leaps onto team mate Ajinkya Rahane after Rahane caught out Pakistan's skipper Misbah ul Haq during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's Suresh Raina leaps onto team mate Ajinkya Rahane after Rahane caught out Pakistan's skipper Misbah ul Haq during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
67 / 84
India's Virat Kohli consoles Pakistan's skipper Misbah ul Haq after India's Ajinkya Rahane caught out ul Haq during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Virat Kohli consoles Pakistan's skipper Misbah ul Haq after India's Ajinkya Rahane caught out ul Haq during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's Virat Kohli consoles Pakistan's skipper Misbah ul Haq after India's Ajinkya Rahane caught out ul Haq during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
68 / 84
India's Umesh Yadav takes the final wicket of Pakistan, off batsman Sohail Khan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Umesh Yadav takes the final wicket of Pakistan, off batsman Sohail Khan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's Umesh Yadav takes the final wicket of Pakistan, off batsman Sohail Khan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
69 / 84
India's World Cup cricket team shake hands with Pakistan's team at the end of their first 2015 World Cup Cricket match n Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's World Cup cricket team shake hands with Pakistan's team at the end of their first 2015 World Cup Cricket match n Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's World Cup cricket team shake hands with Pakistan's team at the end of their first 2015 World Cup Cricket match n Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
70 / 84
India's World Cup cricket team walk off the field together after defeating Pakistan in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's World Cup cricket team walk off the field together after defeating Pakistan in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's World Cup cricket team walk off the field together after defeating Pakistan in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
71 / 84
India's Suresh Raina (L) and bowler Mohit Sharma celebrate at the end of their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan, as batsman Mohammad Irfan watches on in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Suresh Raina (L) and bowler Mohit Sharma celebrate at the end of their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan, as batsman Mohammad Irfan watches on in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
India's Suresh Raina (L) and bowler Mohit Sharma celebrate at the end of their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan, as batsman Mohammad Irfan watches on in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
72 / 84
Supporters of India's World Cup cricket team celebrate as the team walk off the field following their first match win against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Supporters of India's World Cup cricket team celebrate as the team walk off the field following their first match win against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Supporters of India's World Cup cricket team celebrate as the team walk off the field following their first match win against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
73 / 84
Members of India's cricket team celebrate after an electronic review confirmed the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Umar Akmal (3rd R), caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni, during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Members of India's cricket team celebrate after an electronic review confirmed the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Umar Akmal (3rd R), caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni, during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Members of India's cricket team celebrate after an electronic review confirmed the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Umar Akmal (3rd R), caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni, during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
74 / 84
Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail (L) walks off the field after being caught out by India's Suresh Raina (not pictured) as team mate Rohit Sharma (R) leaps in celebration during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail (L) walks off the field after being caught out by India's Suresh Raina (not pictured) as team mate Rohit Sharma (R) leaps in celebration during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail (L) walks off the field after being caught out by India's Suresh Raina (not pictured) as team mate Rohit Sharma (R) leaps in celebration during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
75 / 84
Pakistan's batsman Shahid Afridi (L) and Misbah Ul Haq are pictured alongside a flame thrower signaling a Afridi's dismissal during their Cricket World Cup loss to India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan's batsman Shahid Afridi (L) and Misbah Ul Haq are pictured alongside a flame thrower signaling a Afridi's dismissal during their Cricket World Cup loss to India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Pakistan's batsman Shahid Afridi (L) and Misbah Ul Haq are pictured alongside a flame thrower signaling a Afridi's dismissal during their Cricket World Cup loss to India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
76 / 84
Fans celebrate after India beat Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, February15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Fans celebrate after India beat Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, February15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Fans celebrate after India beat Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, February15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
77 / 84
Fans celebrate after India beat Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Fans celebrate after India beat Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Fans celebrate after India beat Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
78 / 84
Indian fans react as they watch their team play against Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in Kolkata, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Indian fans react as they watch their team play against Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in Kolkata, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Indian fans react as they watch their team play against Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in Kolkata, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
79 / 84
Indian fans dance as they cheer for their team which plays against Pakistan in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in New Delhi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian fans dance as they cheer for their team which plays against Pakistan in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in New Delhi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Indian fans dance as they cheer for their team which plays against Pakistan in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in New Delhi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
80 / 84
An Indian fan watches her team play against Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in New Delhi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An Indian fan watches her team play against Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in New Delhi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
An Indian fan watches her team play against Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in New Delhi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
81 / 84
Indian fans react as they watch their team play against Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in New Delhi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian fans react as they watch their team play against Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in New Delhi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Indian fans react as they watch their team play against Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in New Delhi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
82 / 84
Indian cricket fans celebrate after their team dismissed a Pakistani player, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in Mumbai February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Indian cricket fans celebrate after their team dismissed a Pakistani player, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in Mumbai February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Indian cricket fans celebrate after their team dismissed a Pakistani player, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in Mumbai February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
83 / 84
Indian cricket fans celebrate after their team defeated Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in Kolkata February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Indian cricket fans celebrate after their team defeated Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in Kolkata February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Indian cricket fans celebrate after their team defeated Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in Kolkata February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
84 / 84
View Again
View Next
Fourth Test: India vs Australia

Fourth Test: India vs Australia

Next Slideshows

Fourth Test: India vs Australia

Fourth Test: India vs Australia

Snapshots from the fourth and final test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

10 Jan 2015
Farewell Phillip Hughes

Farewell Phillip Hughes

Australia bid an emotional farewell to cricketer Phillip Hughes at a funeral in his hometown.

03 Dec 2014
Phillip Hughes: 1988-2014

Phillip Hughes: 1988-2014

Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes died in hospital after the batsman was struck on the head by a bouncer.

27 Nov 2014
Cardiff ODI - India beat England

Cardiff ODI - India beat England

India claim first blood in the one-day international series against England.

28 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast