World Cup: India v Pakistan
Fans of Pakistan's cricket team cheer in the stands before Pakistan's Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Fans of Pakistan's cricket team cheer in the stands before Pakistan's Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Fans of India's cricket team cheer in the stands under an old score board before their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Fans of India's cricket team cheer in the stands before their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Fans of Pakistan's cricket team cheer in the stands before their Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan avoids a bouncer from Pakistan bowler Mohammad Irfan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan's captain Misbah ul Haq (R) reacts after catching out India's batsman Rohit Sharma (L) off the bowling of Sohail Khan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan (L) celebrates with teammates after skipper Misbah ul Haq caught out India's batsman Rohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Rohit Sharma walks off the field after Pakistan skipper Misbah ul Haq caught him off the bowling of Sohail Khan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan's World Cup cricket team celebrate after skipper Misbah ul Haq (C) caught out India's batsman Rohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan bowler Shahid Afridi dives for a missed opportunity at a catch off India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Virat Kohli almost plays onto the stumps as teammate Shikhar Dhawan watches on during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (L) celebrates his 50 runs alongside teammate Virat Kohli during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (R) celebrates after his teammate Virat Kohli scored 50 runs during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Virat Kohli plays a shot to the boundary during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Virat Kohli plays a shot to the boundary during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 50 runs during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 50 runs alongside teammate Virat Kohli during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
The bails light up electronically as they fly off the stumps during an unsuccessful attempted run out of India's batsman Virat Kholi (R) as Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah leaps in the air during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15,...more
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (C) and Pakistan wicket keeper Umar Akmal (L) watch on as Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah (R) misses an opportunity to catch the ball during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan swings and misses a delivery during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan picks up one of his gloves alongside Pakistan's team after being run out by Pakistan's Ahmad Shahzad during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan's Yasir Shah leaps into the air during an unsuccessful attempt to stop six runs by India's Suresh Raina during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (R) reacts alongside Pakistan players after being run out by Pakistan's Ahmad Shahzad during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Fans of Pakistan's World Cup cricket team fly their flags during the Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan's Sohail Khan attempts to pop a balloon with the spikes of his shoe after it landed onto the field from the crowd during their Cricket World Cup match against India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Suresh Raina plays a shot during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (L) lays on the ground as Pakistan's Haris Sohail (2nd R) collects the ball after a throw by Ahmad Shahzad ran Dhawan out during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan (L) lays on the ground as Pakistan's Haris Sohail (2nd R) celebrates after a throw by Ahmad Shahzad ran Dhawan out during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd upon scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd after scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Virat Kohli looks to the sky after scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd upon scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistani fans watch their Cricket World Cup match against India, at an auditorium in Karachi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Pakistani fans watch their Cricket World Cup match against India, at an auditorium in Karachi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
India's batsman Virat Kohli reacts after scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Virat Kohli walks off the pitch upon his dismissal as Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan celebrates during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan's Haris Sohail catches out India's batsman Suresh Raina during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Virat Kohli (L) walks off the pitch upon his dismissal as Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan celebrates during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the pitch upon his dismissal during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. Kohli scored a century in the innings. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan's bowler Sohail Khan (L) celebrates the dismissal of India's batsman Virat Kohli with wicket keeper Umar Akmal during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan celebrates the dismissal of India's batsman Virat Kohli during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan bowler Mohammad Irfan (R) bowls a bouncer over the helmet of India's batsman Suresh Raina during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan (C) is congratulated by team mates upon the dismissal of India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan (2nd L) is congratulated by team mates after the dismissal of India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan kneels to the ground celebrating the dismissal of India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Virat Kohli (L) walks off the pitch upon his dismissal as Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan (R) celebrates during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Shikhar Dharwan (Bottom) plays a shot to deep fine leg against Pakistan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's batsman Virat Kohli (18) reacts after scoring a century as team mate Suresh Raina congratulates him during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan batsman Younus Khan (L) avoids India's bowler Umesh Yadav as he scores runs during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad (L) hits for four runs off India's bowler Mohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad (L) skies the ball off India's bowler Mohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad (R) narrowly avoids a run out attempt by India's wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail walks off the field, after being caught out by India's Suresh Raina, during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail walks off the field, after being caught out by India's Suresh Raina, during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Shikhar Dhawan falls over the boundary, as he prevents four runs by Pakistan, during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Members of India's cricket team celebrate after an electronic review confirmed the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Umar Akmal, caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. ...more
Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad looks up to see that he had avoided a runout attempt as India's bowler Umesh Yadav (L) reacts during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Shikhar Dhawan looks to the sky from his fielding position during sunset in their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Members of India's cricket team celebrate after an electronic review confirmed the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Umar Akmal, caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni (C, helmet), during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015....more
Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi plays a shot against India during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan batsman Misbah ul Haq ducks a bouncer delivered by India's Mohammad Shami during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Indian players hug Mohammad Shami after the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Wahab Riaz (R), caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni (2nd R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates his catch, dismissing Pakistan's batsman Shahid Afridi during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan batsman Misbah ul Haq pokes out his tongue after missing a short delivery by Indian bowler Mohammad Shami (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Pakistan skipper Misbah ul Haq (C) speaks to fellow batsman Sohail Khan as India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) watches during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Suresh Raina leaps onto team mate Ajinkya Rahane after Rahane caught out Pakistan's skipper Misbah ul Haq during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Virat Kohli consoles Pakistan's skipper Misbah ul Haq after India's Ajinkya Rahane caught out ul Haq during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Umesh Yadav takes the final wicket of Pakistan, off batsman Sohail Khan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's World Cup cricket team shake hands with Pakistan's team at the end of their first 2015 World Cup Cricket match n Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's World Cup cricket team walk off the field together after defeating Pakistan in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Suresh Raina (L) and bowler Mohit Sharma celebrate at the end of their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan, as batsman Mohammad Irfan watches on in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Supporters of India's World Cup cricket team celebrate as the team walk off the field following their first match win against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Members of India's cricket team celebrate after an electronic review confirmed the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Umar Akmal (3rd R), caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni, during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015....more
Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail (L) walks off the field after being caught out by India's Suresh Raina (not pictured) as team mate Rohit Sharma (R) leaps in celebration during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. ...more
Pakistan's batsman Shahid Afridi (L) and Misbah Ul Haq are pictured alongside a flame thrower signaling a Afridi's dismissal during their Cricket World Cup loss to India in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Fans celebrate after India beat Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, February15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Fans celebrate after India beat Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian fans react as they watch their team play against Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in Kolkata, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian fans dance as they cheer for their team which plays against Pakistan in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in New Delhi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian fan watches her team play against Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in New Delhi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian fans react as they watch their team play against Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in New Delhi, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian cricket fans celebrate after their team dismissed a Pakistani player, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in Mumbai February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Indian cricket fans celebrate after their team defeated Pakistan, in their first match of the 2015 World Cup Cricket tournament in Adelaide, in Kolkata February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
