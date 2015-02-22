Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Feb 22, 2015

World Cup: India v S.Africa

India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a hook shot during the Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's AB de Villiers (R) celebrates with team mate Jean-Paul Duminy, after he ran out India's Rohit Sharma for a duck, during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's Dale Steyn (C) celebrates with team mates, after India's Rohit Sharma (L) was run out for a duck, during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Rohit Sharma drops his bat as he dives to make his ground, but is run out for a duck, during the Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's Dale Steyn (L) celebrates with wicketkeeper Quinton de Kockas, after India's Rohit Sharma (C) was run out for a duck, during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's Dale Steyn (L) celebrates with wicketkeeper Quinton de Kockas, after India's Rohit Sharma (C) was run out for a duck, during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's Dale Steyn (L) celebrates as India's Rohit Sharma (R) is run out for a duck, during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malon

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Indian supporters sing their national anthem before the start of the Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan prepares to hit a shot during the Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan watches the ball during the Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Former Indian player Sachin Tendulkar (R) waves to the crowd during the Cricket World Cup match, between India and South Africa, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan tries to play a short delivery from South Africa's Morne Morkel, during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan (R) celebrates with team mate Virat Kohli after reaching his fifty runs, during the Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's Hashim Amla reacts after dropping a catch from India's Shikhar Dhawan during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's Wayne Parnell (L) fails to stop a shot from India's Shikhar Dhawan, during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kockas (L) runs to field a ball hit by India's Shikhar Dhawan, during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Virat Kohli hits a shot during the Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Virat Kohli dives to make his ground during the Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Virat Kohli dives to make his ground during the Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Virat Kohli (R) reacts after being caught out for 46 runs, as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kockas celebrates, during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kockas (L) and India's Ajinkya Rahane (R) watch as umpire Aleem Dar sets the stumps, during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Ajinkya Rahane swings and misses a delivery from South Africa's Wayne Parnell, during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's Faf du Plessis (L) and team mate Imran Tahir (C) celebrate dismissing India's Virat Kohli for 46 runs, during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates after reaching his century during the Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates after reaching his century during the Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates after reaching his century during the Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan (L) celebrates with team mate Ajinkya Rahane after reaching his century during the Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates after reaching his century during the Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
An Indian supporter reacts after India's Shikhar Dhawan reached his century during the Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Members of the crowd watch as South Africa's Hashim Amla prepares to take a catch to dismiss India's Shikhar Dhawan for 137 runs during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a boundary during the Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's captain AB de Villiers reacts during the Cricket World Cup match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a shot during the Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
An Indian supporter wearing colourful glasses uses a flag to cover herself from the setting sun during the Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's Wayne Parnell (R) watches as captain AB de Villiers (2nd R) runs out India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) for two runs, as MS Dhoni looks on, during the Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Mohammed Shami celebrates dismissing South Africa's Quinton de Kock for seven runs during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Virat Kohli (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after he took a catch to dismiss South Africa's Quinton de Kock for seven runs during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Virat Kohli (C) celebrates with teammates after he took a catch to dismiss South Africa's Quinton de Kock for seven runs during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's Hashim Amla stretches to make his ground during the Cricket World Cup match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's Hashim Amla stretches to make his ground after India's Suresh Raina (R) tried to run him out during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Mohammed Shami reaches to take a catch to dismiss South Africa's Hashim Amla for 22 runs during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's Faf du Plessis hits a shot during their Cricket World Cup match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
India's Mohit Sharma (C) is congratulated by teammates after he dismissed South Africa's Hashim Amla for 22 runs during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's captain AB de Villiers hits a shot during the Cricket World Cup match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Mohit Sharma (C) celebrates with team mates as South Africa's Hashim Amla (L) walks off the ground after being dismissed for for 22 runs during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
MS Dhoni (L) runs to celebrate with teammates after they ran out South Africa's captain AB de Villiers (C) for 30 runs during the Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Ravindra Jadeja (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after they dismissed South Africa's captain AB de Villiers for 30 runs during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's Faf du Plessis walks off the field after being dismissed for 55 runs during their Cricket World Cup match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Ravichandran Ashwin (2nd R) celebrates with teammate Suresh Raina after dismissing South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy for six runs during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South African batsman Wayne Parnell (L) watches as India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrates dismissing South Africa's Vernon Philander for a duck during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South African batsman Wayne Parnell (2nd R) watches as India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrates dismissing South Africa's Vernon Philander (L) for a duck during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South African batsman Wayne Parnell (L) watches as India's Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates dismissing South Africa's Vernon Philander (unseen) for a duck during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's David Miller is run out for 22 runs by India's MS Dhoni (R) as teammate Suresh Raina (L) looks on during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Virat Kohli (R) celebrates with teammates after they won their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Virat Kohli (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after they won their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's Wayne Parnell (R) reacts as India's Ravindra Jadeja (C) and Suresh Raina (L) celebrate winning their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
South Africa's Morne Morkel (L) is bowled for two runs as India's wicketkeeper MS Dhoni celebrates during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Ravichandran Ashwin (2nd R) celebrates with teammate Suresh Raina after dismissing South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy for six runs during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
