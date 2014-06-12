World Cup protests
A policeman shoots tear gas at protesters during a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Riot policemen stand on a street in front of a torn Brazilian flag during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Riot policemen detain two men during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A police officer runs with his weapon in hid hand after clashes with demonstrators outside of the Tatuape subway station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER...more
A detained demonstrator stands against a wall during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A military police officer reacts after police released teargas to disperse demonstrators at the entrance of the Tatuape metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho (BRAZIL - Tags:...more
A photographer is detained by the military police inside of Tatuape metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferriera
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask raises a sign that reads, "There won't be a World Cup," during a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A protester throws a petrol bomb at police during a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Riot policemen ride horses through a street during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A demonstrator uses an extinguisher against military policemen at Tatuape metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Military policemen advance on stairs of Tatuape metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreria
A military police advances on a photographer inside of Tatuape metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Riot policemen fire tear gas against demontrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Riot police break up a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup at a gas station in Sao Paulo, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira
Police officers detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
People run for cover as a journalist gestures behind during clashes between police and protesters against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A wounded demonstrator is detained by riot police during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A masked demonstrator walks during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Demonstrators and journalists react during clashes with riot policemen during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A journalist working for CNN is assisted after being injured in clashes between demonstrators and military police during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil
A journalist working for CNN is taken to an ambulance by emergency services after being injured in clashes between demonstrators and military police during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators hold flags during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Belo Horizonte June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Associated Press photographer Rodrigo Abd, who was injured by riot police, is assisted while sitting in a gas station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Riot police block demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira
An anti-government demonstrator wearing a mask marches under a giant banner during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Riot policemen stand behind burning rubbish during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An anti-government demonstrator dressed as Batman yells slogans accompanied by passengers on a bus, during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2014. The placard reads "We want to be the champions in healthcare, education...more
A woman is pushed by riot policemen during a clash with demonstrators in a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator throws a tear gas bomb after military police shot at demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator walks near to tear gas fired by military police at demonstrators near Carrao metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Media take pictures as military police clash with demonstrators near Carrao metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator throws a tear gas bomb after military police shot at demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Riot policemen with shields walk towards demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Next Slideshows
The advance of ISIL
The stunning advance of ISIL, which aims to build a caliphate ruled on medieval Sunni Islamic principles across Syria and Iraq.
FIFA World Cup fever in India
Soccer is popular in India and there is a palpable excitement in the air as the World Cup soccer tournament begins.
Protests over World Cup
Road blocks and marches hit Brazil as groups criticize spending on the upcoming World Cup.
On patrol with Seleka fighters
Central African Republic has been gripped by ethnic and religious violence since northern Seleka rebels, who are mostly Muslim, seized power in the mainly...
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.