World Cup Semi-final: NZ v SA
South Africa's captain AB de Villiers (R) reacts with team mate Jean-Paul Duminy at the end of their innings during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand in Auckland March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
South Africa's AB de Villiers plays a shot during his Cricket World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand in Auckland March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
New Zealand's bowler Corey Anderson reacts after one of his deliveries was called wide during his Cricket World Cup semi final match against South Africa in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
New Zealand team mates celebrate after South Africa's Faf du Plessis was caught behind during their Cricket World Cup semi final match in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
South Africa's AB de Villiers has water poured into his eyes after kicking up the turf during a run out attempt during his Cricket World Cup semi final match against New Zealand in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
South Africa's AB de Villiers drives during a run out attempt during his Cricket World Cup semi final match against New Zealand in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Cricket fans sit under plastic sheeting during a rain delay at the Cricket World Cup semi final match between New Zealand and South Africa in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
An umbrella features the Cricket World Cup logo as a rain delay stops play during the Cricket World Cup semi final match between New Zealand and South Africa in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
South Africa's AB de Villiers (R) and Faf du Plessis (5th R) step off the field to the support of team mates during a rain delay at their Cricket World Cup semi final against New Zealand in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
New Zealand's Corey Anderson fields the ball during his Cricket World Cup semi final against South Africa in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
South Africa's AB de Villiers wipes his eyes after his bat kicked up debris during a run out attempt during his Cricket World Cup semi final against New Zealand in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
South Africa's Faf du Plessis hits the ball for six runs his Cricket World Cup semi final against New Zealand in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
New Zealand's bowler Corey Anderson delivers the ball to South Africa's AB de Villiers during their Cricket World Cup semi final in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
South Africa's Faf du Plessis (L) runs with team mate Rilee Rossouw as New Zealand's bowler Daniel Vettori fails to the stop the ball during their Cricket World Cup semi final in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
New Zealand's bowler Tim Southee (L) and captain Brendon McCullum discuss fielding placement during their Cricket World Cup semi final against South Africa in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
South Africa's Hashim Amla is bowled by New Zealand's bowler Trent Boult during their Cricket World Cup semi final in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
New Zealand'S Trent Boult drops a catch during his Cricket World Cup semi final against South Africa in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
A young supporter of New Zealand's World Cup Cricket team waits for the start of play against South Africa in their Cricket World Cup semi final in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
