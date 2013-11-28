World Cup stadium collapse
Workers stand next to a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Workers stand next to a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Members of civil defence arrive to the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho...more
Members of civil defence arrive to the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Workers stand near a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Workers stand near a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A worker looks at a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A worker looks at a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Workers stand near a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Workers stand near a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Workers stand near a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Workers stand near a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Workers stand next to a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Workers stand next to a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A man takes a picture of a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man takes a picture of a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of civil defence arrive to the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho...more
Members of civil defence arrive to the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man records the crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man records the crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A worker stands next to a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A worker stands next to a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
Pumping Iron
Pictures from a bodybuilding competition held in Mumbai.
The next Messi?
An 8-year-old Argentine prodigy from the southern Andes, who could be mistaken for a clone of Lionel Messi, may before too long take the same road to soccer...
Pacquiao vs. Rios
Manny Pacquiao scores a decisive, unanimous victory over Brandon Rios to win the vacant WBO International welterweight title.
Big wave surfing
Surfer Garrett McNamara returns to Portugal to beat his very own big wave record.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala
Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".