Sat Jan 25, 2014

World Economic Forum

<p>A Swiss special policeman patrols on a roof before the start of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2014 in Davos, January 21, 2014. The annual Davos gathering, which draws thousands of the world's most powerful people, will this year welcome more than 40 heads of state and government to focus on questions about the world's future, organizers said. This year's event will run from Jan 22 to 25. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

A Swiss special policeman patrols on a roof before the start of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2014 in Davos, January 21, 2014. The annual Davos gathering, which draws thousands of the world's most powerful people, will this year welcome more than 40 heads of state and government to focus on questions about the world's future, organizers said. This year's event will run from Jan 22 to 25. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) arrives in Davos, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2014. Cameron told the World Economic Forum in Davos he was confident he could renegotiate his country's relations with the European Union to allow it to remain in the 28-nation bloc. "I'm confident that we'll have a successful renegotiation and a successful referendum," he told delegates, referring to his plan to reshape his country's EU ties before offering Britons an in/out referendum if he is re-elected next year. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2014. Cameron told the World Economic Forum in Davos he was confident he could renegotiate his country's relations with the European Union to allow it to remain in the 28-nation bloc. "I'm confident that we'll have a successful renegotiation and a successful referendum," he told delegates, referring to his plan to reshape his country's EU ties before offering Britons an in/out referendum if he is re-elected next year. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

<p>Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

<p>Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) and Mohammad Nahavandian, the Head of Iran Presidential Office (R), arrive for a meeting during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) and Mohammad Nahavandian, the Head of Iran Presidential Office (R), arrive for a meeting during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>Marissa Mayer, Chief Executive Officer of Yahoo, Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2014, attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

<p>Cardinal Peter Turkson, president of the Pontifical Council for Peace and Justice, reads a message from Pope Francis during the Crystal Awards Ceremony at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2014 in Davos, January 21, 2014. Pope Francis challenged business leaders assembled in Davos to put their wealth at the service of humanity instead of leaving most of the world's population in poverty and insecurity. In the message to more than 2,500 participants at the annual World Economic Forum, the pontiff urged industrialists and bankers to promote inclusive prosperity, but stopped short of chiding them for excesses laid bare by the global financial crisis. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

Cardinal Peter Turkson, president of the Pontifical Council for Peace and Justice, reads a message from Pope Francis during the Crystal Awards Ceremony at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2014 in Davos, January 21, 2014. Pope Francis challenged business leaders assembled in Davos to put their wealth at the service of humanity instead of leaving most of the world's population in poverty and insecurity. In the message to more than 2,500 participants at the annual World Economic Forum, the pontiff urged industrialists and bankers to promote inclusive prosperity, but stopped short of chiding them for excesses laid bare by the global financial crisis. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

<p>Haruhiko Kuroda, Governor of the Bank of Japan, gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

<p>Microsoft founder Bill Gates attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

<p>Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses a session at the annual meeting of the WEF in Davos, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

<p>Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), smiles during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

<p>Matt Damon (L), actor and co-founder of Water.org, laughs next to former U.S. vice-president Al Gore before the Crystal Awards Ceremony at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2014 in Davos, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

Matt Damon (L), actor and co-founder of Water.org, laughs next to former U.S. vice-president Al Gore before the Crystal Awards Ceremony at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2014 in Davos, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>Swiss President Didier Burkhalter passes Klaus Schwab (R), the founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), as he makes his way to the podium to address a session at the annual meeting of the WEF in Davos, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

Swiss President Didier Burkhalter passes Klaus Schwab (R), the founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), as he makes his way to the podium to address a session at the annual meeting of the WEF in Davos, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

<p>A participant uses her mobile device during as session of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

<p>Reuters journalist Zachary Goelman wears Google glasses during his interview with Israel's Justice Minister Tzipi Livni (R) at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

<p>Indra Nooyi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo, gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

<p>Bono, singer and co-founder of (RED), poses in front of a sign post during a photocall at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 23, 2014. (RED), which was created to help provide a sustainable flow of money from the private sector to combat AIDS, announced a $10 million commitment from Bank of America to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, attracting matching funds from the Gates Foundation, SAP and the Motsepe family. (RED) also passed a milestone of $250 million for the Global Fund. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

Bono, singer and co-founder of (RED), poses in front of a sign post during a photocall at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 23, 2014. (RED), which was created to help provide a sustainable flow of money from the private sector to combat AIDS, announced a $10 million commitment from Bank of America to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, attracting matching funds from the Gates Foundation, SAP and the Motsepe family. (RED) also passed a milestone of $250 million for the Global Fund. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>Participants take a break between sessions during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

<p>U.S. Senator John McCain gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

<p>Arianna Huffington, president and editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post Media Group, speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

<p>James C. Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Reuters (R), attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

<p>Participants queue to get into a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

<p>Rwanda President Paul Kagame attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

<p>Goldie Hawn, actress, producer, author and founder of The Hawn Foundation, speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Saturday, January 25, 2014

