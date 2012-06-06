World Environment Day
A toucan rests on a branch in the Braullio Carrillo National Park, 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of San Jose, Costa Rica June 5, 2012. According to a recent poll, Costa Ricans would agree to pay higher taxes if it is used for actions to promote the environment, according to local media. Costa Rica, with more than 30% of its territories held in national parks, celebrates World Environment Day. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Ram Singh (L) and his relatives, dressed in traditional Hindu saffron-coloured clothes walk on a garbage-strewn beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds on World Environment Day in Mumbai, June 5, 2012. According to the United Nations Environment Programme website, World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 to raise global awareness and motivate action for environmental protection. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Boats are docked at the polluted Amatitlan Lake, 30 km (18 miles) south of Guatemala City June 5, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte
Boats are docked at the polluted Amatitlan Lake, 30 km (18 miles) south of Guatemala City June 5, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte
A dead tortoise is seen near the shores of Lake Xolotlan, also known as Lake Managua, which has an area of approximately 1000 sq km and has been receiving raw sewage from Managua's one million residents since 1920, in Managua June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
The Rio Sucio or "Dirty River", where one branch is colored yellow/brown by the minerals it carries from the Irazu Volcano, is seen mixing with the clear waters filtered by the tropical rainforest in the Braullio Carrillo National Park, 50 km (31 miles) east of San Jose, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A man swims in the polluted waters of a pond next to his buffalo on World Environment Day on the outskirts of Jammu June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man swims in the polluted waters of a pond next to his buffalo on World Environment Day on the outskirts of Jammu June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Ragpickers collect recyclables as they are silhouetted against the setting sun at a dump yard on World Environment Day in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ragpickers collect recyclables as they are silhouetted against the setting sun at a dump yard on World Environment Day in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man collects plastic bottles at a dump site in Garabito, 113 km (70 miles) from San Jose, June 1, 2012. According to the Association Terranostra, Costa Rica produces 4,500 metric tons of garbage every day that ends up on beaches and in the ocean. More than five hundred volunteers participated in the cleaning operation at 25 sites around the country as part of commemorative events for the United Nations' World Environment Day to be marked on June 5. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A boy plays with a rubber tube inside a pond on a hot summer day at in New Delhi May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy plays with a rubber tube inside a pond on a hot summer day at in New Delhi May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cuban farmhand Bienvenido Castillo, nicknamed Lilly, carries a wooden stake while doing chores on his neighbor's dairy farm in Aranguito near Havana, Cuba July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Boys swim in a polluted open creek to beat the summer heat in Manila March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Boys swim in a polluted open creek to beat the summer heat in Manila March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A man wearing a mask walks along the Bund along the Huangpu River on a hazy day in Shanghai May 15, 2012. The U.S. consulate in Shanghai began posting hourly air quality readings for the city this week, with data showing "very unhealthy" conditions Tuesday afternoon. The consulate's classification reflects U.S. pollution standards, but operates on a different scale than the Shanghai Environmental Protection Bureau, which called conditions "slightly polluted". REUTERS/Aly Song
The remains of virgin Amazon rainforest are seen after it was cleared for its wood along the PA 150 highway near Moju, Para State May 26, 2012. The PA 150 is the main route used for the transportation of illegal charcoal to smelters producing pig iron, one of the main components of steel, in the city of Maraba, according to IBAMA. A recent Greenpeace investigation reported that the demand for pig iron for industries, such as the U.S. auto industry, is a major contributor to the destruction of the Amazon forest. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Kashmiri boatman rows his small boat in the interior of Dal Lake in Srinagar April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri boatman rows his small boat in the interior of Dal Lake in Srinagar April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A wedding couple and their photographers walk past the burning Pulau Bukom offshore petroleum complex of Royal Dutch Shell in Singapore September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A wedding couple and their photographers walk past the burning Pulau Bukom offshore petroleum complex of Royal Dutch Shell in Singapore September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman discards waste into a canal in the slum area of Cite de Dieu, just outside Port-au-Prince March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A woman discards waste into a canal in the slum area of Cite de Dieu, just outside Port-au-Prince March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
Belarussian rescuers walk at a used pesticides burial site in a forest near the village of Savichi, some 160 km (99 miles) southwest of Minsk, November 14, 2011. About 950 tons of pesticides, including DDT, were extracted from the ground, loaded in plastic barrels and prepared for transportation for utilization in Germany, according to participants. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An aerial view during a media tour by oil company Royal Dutch Shell shows an illegal oil refining site with the runoff from crude oil covering the banks along the Imo river, 30 km (20 miles) west of Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt, September 22, 2011. Illegal refineries along the Imo river, first discovered in 2009, were cleared in a joint security operation with the government in 2010 but has resurfaced in January 2011, according to a Shell media release during the tour. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A child stands on foam from a polluted river at the Marunda flood canal in Jakarta December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A child stands on foam from a polluted river at the Marunda flood canal in Jakarta December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Masses of seaweed is cleared away along the French coastline at Saint Michel-en-Greve, Northern Brittany, August 2, 2011. The mysterious death of 36 wild boars on France's northwestern coast baffled authorities on Tuesday after tests suggested large amounts of rotting seaweed strewn across beaches may not be to blame. Environmentalists had said that toxic, foul-smelling hydrogen sulfide gas emitted by the rotting seaweed had poisoned the animals in the Cotes d'Armor region of Brittany. Ecologists say that nitrates pollution in rivers from fertilisers used in intensive farming has boosted the growth of algae along France's coastline. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
