World Environment Day
A man stands at a fish farm as he fishes on the outskirts of Kochi, June 5, 2015. Friday marks the annual World Environment Day. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A man pulls a sack filled with empty bottles at a plastic junkyard in Chandigarh, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A boy takes bath from a water tap near a polluted water channel during early morning in Kolkata, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A fisherman rows a boat through the waters of river Yamuna during early morning in Allahabad, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Fishermen rest on a boat after fishing in the waters of river Yamuna during early morning in Allahabad, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Kashmiri boatman rows his boat through the waters of Dal Lake during the early morning in Srinagar June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
