Pictures | Fri Jun 5, 2015 | 3:35pm IST

World Environment Day

A man stands at a fish farm as he fishes on the outskirts of Kochi, June 5, 2015. Friday marks the annual World Environment Day. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A man pulls a sack filled with empty bottles at a plastic junkyard in Chandigarh, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A boy takes bath from a water tap near a polluted water channel during early morning in Kolkata, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A fisherman rows a boat through the waters of river Yamuna during early morning in Allahabad, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Fishermen rest on a boat after fishing in the waters of river Yamuna during early morning in Allahabad, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Kashmiri boatman rows his boat through the waters of Dal Lake during the early morning in Srinagar June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

