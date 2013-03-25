Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 25, 2013 | 8:00pm IST

World Irish Dancing Competition

<p>Competitors warm up in the hallway at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Competitors warm up in the hallway at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

Competitors warm up in the hallway at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
1 / 19
<p>Girls competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships stand next to fans as they wait for their spray tans to dry in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Girls competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships stand next to fans as they wait for their spray tans to dry in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

Girls competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships stand next to fans as they wait for their spray tans to dry in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
2 / 19
<p>A competitor reacts after falling at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A competitor reacts after falling at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

A competitor reacts after falling at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
3 / 19
<p>Angela Mohan (L) helps her student, Lauren Murray, 13, stretch before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Angela Mohan (L) helps her student, Lauren Murray, 13, stretch before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

Angela Mohan (L) helps her student, Lauren Murray, 13, stretch before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
4 / 19
<p>Abby Llewellyn, 11, waits to compete backstage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Abby Llewellyn, 11, waits to compete backstage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

Abby Llewellyn, 11, waits to compete backstage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
5 / 19
<p>Katie Coites, 12, of England watches from back stage as she waits to compete in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Katie Coites, 12, of England watches from back stage as she waits to compete in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

Katie Coites, 12, of England watches from back stage as she waits to compete in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
6 / 19
<p>A girl competes at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A girl competes at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

A girl competes at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
7 / 19
<p>Detail is seen on the back of a competitors dress at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Detail is seen on the back of a competitors dress at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

Detail is seen on the back of a competitors dress at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
8 / 19
<p>Simone Loysen, 10, (R) has her hair pinned back stage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Simone Loysen, 10, (R) has her hair pinned back stage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

Simone Loysen, 10, (R) has her hair pinned back stage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
9 / 19
<p>Girls wait backstage to compete at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Girls wait backstage to compete at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

Girls wait backstage to compete at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
10 / 19
<p>A girl is silhouetted as she practices in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A girl is silhouetted as she practices in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

A girl is silhouetted as she practices in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
11 / 19
<p>Simone Loysen, 10, holds her breath as she has her hair done backstage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Simone Loysen, 10, holds her breath as she has her hair done backstage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

Simone Loysen, 10, holds her breath as she has her hair done backstage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
12 / 19
<p>Girls compete at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Girls compete at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

Girls compete at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
13 / 19
<p>A competitor laces up her shoes in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A competitor laces up her shoes in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

A competitor laces up her shoes in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
14 / 19
<p>A girl competes at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A girl competes at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

A girl competes at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
15 / 19
<p>A competitor practices in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A competitor practices in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

A competitor practices in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
16 / 19
<p>Competitors make preparations in the hallway at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Competitors make preparations in the hallway at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

Competitors make preparations in the hallway at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
17 / 19
<p>A contestant warms up on the practice floor at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A contestant warms up on the practice floor at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

A contestant warms up on the practice floor at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
18 / 19
<p>Dancers are silhouetted as they practice before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Dancers are silhouetted as they practice before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, March 25, 2013

Dancers are silhouetted as they practice before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Refugee camp fire in Thailand

Refugee camp fire in Thailand

Next Slideshows

Refugee camp fire in Thailand

Refugee camp fire in Thailand

Dozens are dead after a fire at a camp home to thousands of refugees near the Thai-Myanmar border.

25 Mar 2013
Riots in Myanmar

Riots in Myanmar

Unrest between Buddhists and Muslims in central Myanmar has reduced neighborhoods to ashes and stoked fears that last year's sectarian bloodshed is spreading...

25 Mar 2013
Peek into Indian BPOs

Peek into Indian BPOs

Ever wondered what a typical BPO looks like? Take a look.

25 Mar 2013
India this week

India this week

Snapshots of people who made the news and some of our best photos from the past week.

23 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures