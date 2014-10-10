World of "Hello Kitty"
People view 'Sweet Kitty' by Osamu Watanabe at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. ...more
Hello Kitty dresses are displayed at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. ...more
Vivian Wolfson, 10, views "Hello Kitty in Bloom" by Michael Courville at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles,...more
Janet Hsu, President and COO of Sanrio, which owns the Hello Kitty brand, speaks at the opening of "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National...more
A dress made by GK Reid and with Hello Kitties is displayed at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California...more
A woman photographs an exhibit at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Cards depicting Hello Kitty as a Playboy bunny and a Hooters Girl are seen at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los...more
A woman poses for a photo at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Vivian Wolfson, 10, stands in front of a painting titled "Hello Lincoln" by Scott Scheidly at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National...more
A dress with a Hello Kitty bra designed by Francis Libiran is seen at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles,...more
A woman walks past a display case at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. ...more
A woman views the painting 'Alegory of Love' by Marc Dennis at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California...more
Hello Kitty motor oil, toilet paper, and a bowling ball are among items in a display case at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum...more
Hello Kitty boxer shorts and ties are displayed at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10,...more
Hello Kitty wine and soda are seen on display at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10,...more
Vivian Wolfson, 10, views an exhibit at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. ...more
Vivian Wolfson, 10 views 'Kittypatra' by Simone Legno For Tokidoki at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles,...more
People view the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A painting titled 'Hello Lincoln' by Scott Scheidly hangs at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California...more
A woman photographs 'Super Space Titan Kitty' by Colin Christian at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles,...more
