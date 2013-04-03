World of plastic surgery

Fahad Ali, a 27-year old medical tourist from Britain, is prepared for hair transplant at a clinic of Esteworld, an aesthetic private hospital group, in Istanbul March 30, 2013. As it tries to boost tourism revenues and narrow its current account deficit, its main economic weakness, Turkey is on a mission to diversify away from the all-inclusive package tours to its sun-drenched Mediterranean shores which, local businesses complain, often do too little for the local economy. Of 37 million tourists visiting Turkey last year, about 270,000 came for surgical procedures from moustache implants to liposuction, generating $1 billion in revenues and representing a small but growing fraction of tourism receipts. REUTERS/Murad Sezer