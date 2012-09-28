World of tourists
Tourists take photos of each other near a temple at Nanshan Cultural Centre, about 60km (37 miles) west of Sanya, in south China's Hainan Island province November 26, 2007. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Tourists take photos of each other near a temple at Nanshan Cultural Centre, about 60km (37 miles) west of Sanya, in south China's Hainan Island province November 26, 2007. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A boy prepares to snorkel in front of the wreckage of capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia, near the harbor of Giglio Porto August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A boy prepares to snorkel in front of the wreckage of capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia, near the harbor of Giglio Porto August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
David, 23, a waiter, shows his restaurant's menu to the tourists in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
David, 23, a waiter, shows his restaurant's menu to the tourists in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Young girls run on a viewing platform at Tiefenbachkogl mountain (3309 meters) above Mittelbergferner Glacier in the Oetztal Alps in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Young girls run on a viewing platform at Tiefenbachkogl mountain (3309 meters) above Mittelbergferner Glacier in the Oetztal Alps in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A group of tourists eats a picnic lunch in front of a waterfall in Skogarfoss, Iceland May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A group of tourists eats a picnic lunch in front of a waterfall in Skogarfoss, Iceland May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tourists takes photos as they enjoy the quiet halls of the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tourists takes photos as they enjoy the quiet halls of the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Chip Watson from Skellytown, Texas touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City November 6, 2011. Watson in on a 71-member delegation of motorcyclists from the U.S., that includes evangelical pastors...more
Chip Watson from Skellytown, Texas touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City November 6, 2011. Watson in on a 71-member delegation of motorcyclists from the U.S., that includes evangelical pastors and military veterans, and is in Israel for a nine day motorcade as part of a mission to show support for Israel and its defence forces, a statement from Israel's Tourism Ministry said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Tourists take pictures from a viewpoint overlooking the Iguazu falls, in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Tourists take pictures from a viewpoint overlooking the Iguazu falls, in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A tourist volcano surfs down the slopes of the Cerro Negro volcano, one of the most active in Nicaragua, in Leon, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest from Managua July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A tourist volcano surfs down the slopes of the Cerro Negro volcano, one of the most active in Nicaragua, in Leon, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest from Managua July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Australian tourists, transiting in Germany, arrive with the first Australian special charter flight from Cairo at the Frankfurt airport, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
Australian tourists, transiting in Germany, arrive with the first Australian special charter flight from Cairo at the Frankfurt airport, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
A member of a Chinese delegation takes pictures at the costal area of the Mount Kumgang resort in Kumgang, North Korea, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of a Chinese delegation takes pictures at the costal area of the Mount Kumgang resort in Kumgang, North Korea, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A tourist stands in front of the Parthenon Temple at the archaeological site of the Acropolis Hill in Athens November 3, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A tourist stands in front of the Parthenon Temple at the archaeological site of the Acropolis Hill in Athens November 3, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Tourists prepare to sleep inside their room at the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. Entirely made of ice, the hotel offers accommodation in 10 double rooms with king size...more
Tourists prepare to sleep inside their room at the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. Entirely made of ice, the hotel offers accommodation in 10 double rooms with king size beds, where the temperature is between -2 and 2 degrees Celsius, at a price of 35 Euro ($45.73) per person. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A German tourist sits on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A German tourist sits on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A tourist swims in a lagoon at the entrance of La Cueva de los Peces (Cave of the Fish) along the coast of Playa Giron, near the Bay of Pigs, 160 km (100 miles) south-east of Havana, in central Cuba January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez
A tourist swims in a lagoon at the entrance of La Cueva de los Peces (Cave of the Fish) along the coast of Playa Giron, near the Bay of Pigs, 160 km (100 miles) south-east of Havana, in central Cuba January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez
A man crosses a pedestrian bridge in Norman Wells, Northwest Territories, Canada, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man crosses a pedestrian bridge in Norman Wells, Northwest Territories, Canada, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A tourist eats ice cream near to the remains of the former Berlin Wall at the Berlin Wall memorial site in Bernauer Strasse, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A tourist eats ice cream near to the remains of the former Berlin Wall at the Berlin Wall memorial site in Bernauer Strasse, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Visitors stand on a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon in this view on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors stand on a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon in this view on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Passengers wearing period dress pose on the aft deck while on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Cod April 18, 2012. The ship had sailed from Southampton, retracing the route of the ill fated Titanic liner which sank...more
Passengers wearing period dress pose on the aft deck while on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Cod April 18, 2012. The ship had sailed from Southampton, retracing the route of the ill fated Titanic liner which sank after hitting an iceberg 100 years ago. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A tourist walks along the beach of Pattaya, east of Bangkok, Thailand, January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A tourist walks along the beach of Pattaya, east of Bangkok, Thailand, January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Israeli Arab tourists look at the Petra mountains in front of the archaeological court building in Petra July 9, 2007. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Israeli Arab tourists look at the Petra mountains in front of the archaeological court building in Petra July 9, 2007. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Local tourists poses for a photograph on the shores of Lake Namtso, Tibet Autonomous Region May 10, 2011. Namtso Lake, which means sacred or heaven lake in Tibetan, is 4,718 metres (15,479 feet) above sea level and is the second largest salt-water...more
Local tourists poses for a photograph on the shores of Lake Namtso, Tibet Autonomous Region May 10, 2011. Namtso Lake, which means sacred or heaven lake in Tibetan, is 4,718 metres (15,479 feet) above sea level and is the second largest salt-water lake in China next to Qinghai Lake. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
August holidaymakers enjoy the beach of the Promenade des Anglais, as summer holidays continue with temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), in Nice August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
August holidaymakers enjoy the beach of the Promenade des Anglais, as summer holidays continue with temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), in Nice August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Chinese tourist take pictures of the Oriental Pearl Tower at the financial district of Shanghai June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Chinese tourist take pictures of the Oriental Pearl Tower at the financial district of Shanghai June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A tourist sits on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A tourist sits on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Next Slideshows
Free healthcare
The Care Harbor/LA free clinic will give an estimated 4,800 patients free dental work, medical exams, screenings and immunizations over four days.
Bibi and the bomb
Netanyahu calls for a 'clear red line' on a nuclear Iran.
Salty travels
From salt mines, to salt lakes and salt flats, they're more than just geological curiosities, they're places for intrigued travelers to visit.
Where Mao lives on
Nanjie is touted as one of the remaining villages where the Communist principles of the late Chairman Mao Zedong still strictly guide the people's daily lives.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.