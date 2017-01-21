Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 21, 2017 | 10:05pm IST

World of women's marches

Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris, France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris, France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris, France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
1 / 23
Protesters walks with torchlight in the Women's March in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS

Protesters walks with torchlight in the Women's March in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Protesters walks with torchlight in the Women's March in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS
Close
2 / 23
Women take part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Bengaluru, India, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Women take part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Bengaluru, India, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Women take part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Bengaluru, India, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
3 / 23
A protester takes part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London, Britain January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A protester takes part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London, Britain January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A protester takes part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London, Britain January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
4 / 23
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 23
People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
6 / 23
A woman waits for the start of the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman waits for the start of the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A woman waits for the start of the #IWillGoOut rally, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
7 / 23
Protesters take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Protesters take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Protesters take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
8 / 23
Protesters gather for the Women's March in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS

Protesters gather for the Women's March in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Protesters gather for the Women's March in Oslo, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS
Close
9 / 23
Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
10 / 23
Protesters pose for a photograph as they take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Protesters pose for a photograph as they take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Protesters pose for a photograph as they take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
11 / 23
A protester wearing a bra and with a message written on her chest can be seen during the first of hundreds of womens' marches organized around the world in a show of disapproval of U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS

A protester wearing a bra and with a message written on her chest can be seen during the first of hundreds of womens' marches organized around the world in a show of disapproval of U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. AAP/Dan...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A protester wearing a bra and with a message written on her chest can be seen during the first of hundreds of womens' marches organized around the world in a show of disapproval of U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 23
The name of U.S. President Donald Trump can be seen in the sky above a protester as she carries a sign during the first of hundreds of womens' marches organized around the world in a show of disapproval of the new President in Sydney, Australia. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS

The name of U.S. President Donald Trump can be seen in the sky above a protester as she carries a sign during the first of hundreds of womens' marches organized around the world in a show of disapproval of the new President in Sydney, Australia....more

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
The name of U.S. President Donald Trump can be seen in the sky above a protester as she carries a sign during the first of hundreds of womens' marches organized around the world in a show of disapproval of the new President in Sydney, Australia. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 23
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 23
A protester creates a banner before taking part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A protester creates a banner before taking part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A protester creates a banner before taking part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
15 / 23
Protesters carrying banners and placards take part in a Women's March in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl via REUTERS.

Protesters carrying banners and placards take part in a Women's March in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl via REUTERS.

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Protesters carrying banners and placards take part in a Women's March in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl via REUTERS.
Close
16 / 23
People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
17 / 23
A sign supporting women's rights hangs on a tree before the start of an #IWillGoOut event, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, inside a public park in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A sign supporting women's rights hangs on a tree before the start of an #IWillGoOut event, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, inside a public park in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A sign supporting women's rights hangs on a tree before the start of an #IWillGoOut event, organized to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, inside a public park in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
18 / 23
A woman shouts slogans as she takes part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman shouts slogans as she takes part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A woman shouts slogans as she takes part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
19 / 23
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
20 / 23
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
21 / 23
Protesters take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Protesters take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Protesters take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
22 / 23
Protesters take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Protesters take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Protesters take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Inaugural balls for the 45th president

Inaugural balls for the 45th president

Next Slideshows

Inaugural balls for the 45th president

Inaugural balls for the 45th president

Inside the Inaugural Balls as Washington celebrates President Donald Trump taking office.

21 Jan 2017
Melania Trump's inaugural style

Melania Trump's inaugural style

The new first lady chose a Ralph Lauren baby-blue jacket and matching dress.

21 Jan 2017
Anti-Trump inauguration protests

Anti-Trump inauguration protests

Demonstrators take to the streets to protest Donald Trump's inauguration.

21 Jan 2017
Trump protests from abroad

Trump protests from abroad

Donald Trump's inauguration sparks protests outside the United States.

21 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast