Wed Jul 11, 2012

World Population Day

<p>Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station on World Population Day in Mumbai July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station on World Population Day in Mumbai July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station on World Population Day in Mumbai July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A woman takes part in an aerobics class at the gymnasium of a sports center in Cartago, east of San Jose July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

A woman takes part in an aerobics class at the gymnasium of a sports center in Cartago, east of San Jose July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A woman takes part in an aerobics class at the gymnasium of a sports center in Cartago, east of San Jose July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

<p>People participate in an aerobics class at the gymnasium of a sports center in Cartago, east of San Jose July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

People participate in an aerobics class at the gymnasium of a sports center in Cartago, east of San Jose July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

People participate in an aerobics class at the gymnasium of a sports center in Cartago, east of San Jose July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

<p>People queue to pay for groceries at a supermarket in Paranaque, Metro Manila July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

People queue to pay for groceries at a supermarket in Paranaque, Metro Manila July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

People queue to pay for groceries at a supermarket in Paranaque, Metro Manila July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>People raise their hands to receive the first beam of the rising sun during the winter solstice ceremony in Tiahunaco, 70 km (44 miles) from La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito/Files</p>

People raise their hands to receive the first beam of the rising sun during the winter solstice ceremony in Tiahunaco, 70 km (44 miles) from La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito/Files

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

People raise their hands to receive the first beam of the rising sun during the winter solstice ceremony in Tiahunaco, 70 km (44 miles) from La Paz, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito/Files

<p>Indigenous people walk during a demonstration to demand for more budget and attention from the government to the elderly in Guatemala City, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez/Files</p>

Indigenous people walk during a demonstration to demand for more budget and attention from the government to the elderly in Guatemala City, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez/Files

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Indigenous people walk during a demonstration to demand for more budget and attention from the government to the elderly in Guatemala City, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez/Files

<p>An ethnic Rohingya from Myanmar and living in Malaysia, wearing a traditional Malay "songkok" prayer cap, recites prayers at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files</p>

An ethnic Rohingya from Myanmar and living in Malaysia, wearing a traditional Malay "songkok" prayer cap, recites prayers at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

An ethnic Rohingya from Myanmar and living in Malaysia, wearing a traditional Malay "songkok" prayer cap, recites prayers at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

<p>Rohingyas from Myanmar eat food distributed by Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) on a jetty after being arrested while trying to get into Bangladesh, in Teknaf June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files</p>

Rohingyas from Myanmar eat food distributed by Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) on a jetty after being arrested while trying to get into Bangladesh, in Teknaf June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Rohingyas from Myanmar eat food distributed by Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) on a jetty after being arrested while trying to get into Bangladesh, in Teknaf June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files

<p>An ethnic minority student looks up as her classmates take naps on the desks during their lunch break at a primary school in Akqi county of Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

An ethnic minority student looks up as her classmates take naps on the desks during their lunch break at a primary school in Akqi county of Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

An ethnic minority student looks up as her classmates take naps on the desks during their lunch break at a primary school in Akqi county of Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

<p>Tamang women, an ethnic indigenous group living in Nepal, applaud during their sit-in protest organized by Tamang National Liberation Front in-front of the constitution assembly building in Kathmandu May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files</p>

Tamang women, an ethnic indigenous group living in Nepal, applaud during their sit-in protest organized by Tamang National Liberation Front in-front of the constitution assembly building in Kathmandu May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Tamang women, an ethnic indigenous group living in Nepal, applaud during their sit-in protest organized by Tamang National Liberation Front in-front of the constitution assembly building in Kathmandu May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

<p>Catholics attend an ordination ceremony at the Citeaux Chau Son abbey in Vietnam's Ninh Binh province, 120 km (75 miles) south of Hanoi, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kham/Files</p>

Catholics attend an ordination ceremony at the Citeaux Chau Son abbey in Vietnam's Ninh Binh province, 120 km (75 miles) south of Hanoi, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kham/Files

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Catholics attend an ordination ceremony at the Citeaux Chau Son abbey in Vietnam's Ninh Binh province, 120 km (75 miles) south of Hanoi, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kham/Files

<p>Hindu devotees worship young girls dressed as Kumaris during rituals to commemorate Navratri festival inside Adyapith temple, on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Hindu devotees worship young girls dressed as Kumaris during rituals to commemorate Navratri festival inside Adyapith temple, on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Hindu devotees worship young girls dressed as Kumaris during rituals to commemorate Navratri festival inside Adyapith temple, on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>Students and staff from the Federal Institute of Science and Technology (FISAT) take their self-portraits during a competition on self-portrait photographs at the college campus in Angamaly, near Kochi, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

Students and staff from the Federal Institute of Science and Technology (FISAT) take their self-portraits during a competition on self-portrait photographs at the college campus in Angamaly, near Kochi, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Students and staff from the Federal Institute of Science and Technology (FISAT) take their self-portraits during a competition on self-portrait photographs at the college campus in Angamaly, near Kochi, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

<p>Supporters of India's ruling Congress party raise their hands during an election campaign rally being addressed by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Supporters of India's ruling Congress party raise their hands during an election campaign rally being addressed by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Supporters of India's ruling Congress party raise their hands during an election campaign rally being addressed by Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>People stand on top of a house to get a glimpse of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan flying a kite during a shoot for a movie "Khushboo Gujarat ki" (or Fragrance of Gujarat) to promote tourism in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

People stand on top of a house to get a glimpse of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan flying a kite during a shoot for a movie "Khushboo Gujarat ki" (or Fragrance of Gujarat) to promote tourism in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

People stand on top of a house to get a glimpse of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan flying a kite during a shoot for a movie "Khushboo Gujarat ki" (or Fragrance of Gujarat) to promote tourism in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Supporters of Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi gather during Modi's day-long fast at Godhra in Gujarat January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Supporters of Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi gather during Modi's day-long fast at Godhra in Gujarat January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Supporters of Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi gather during Modi's day-long fast at Godhra in Gujarat January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Hindu pilgrims crowd to enter a temple after taking a holy dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Hindu pilgrims crowd to enter a temple after taking a holy dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Hindu pilgrims crowd to enter a temple after taking a holy dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in Ahmedabad January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in Ahmedabad January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in Ahmedabad January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Muslim women offer prayers at a mosque on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Muslim women offer prayers at a mosque on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Muslim women offer prayers at a mosque on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Commuters make their way on the platform at the Churchgate train station during the morning rush hour in Mumbai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Commuters make their way on the platform at the Churchgate train station during the morning rush hour in Mumbai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Commuters make their way on the platform at the Churchgate train station during the morning rush hour in Mumbai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Hindus offer prayers on the banks of river Ganges on the holy day of "Mahalaya" in Kolkata September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Hindus offer prayers on the banks of river Ganges on the holy day of "Mahalaya" in Kolkata September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Hindus offer prayers on the banks of river Ganges on the holy day of "Mahalaya" in Kolkata September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

