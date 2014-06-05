World Pork Expo 2014
Youngsters exhibit their pigs at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. The World Pork Expo is billed as the world's largest pork-specific trade show, with more than 375 commercial exhibits and 20,000 attendees, according to event...more
Pigs enter a barn at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Jerry Happy of Automated Production Systems fills a smoker with pork ribs at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
"Pig Lady" Jo Faye Fatino, dressed head to toe including jewelry in pig attire, eats a bacon ice cream bar at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A pig lies in a holding pen at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A contestant walks off the show floor with her pig at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Pigs rest in a barn at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A young contestant gets a high five after showing his pig at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A pig walks on the show floor at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A pig stands in a holding pen at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Eight-year-old Kennedy Marceaux shows her York Barrow pig that won best in class at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Eight-year-old Kennedy Marceaux walks her York Barrow pig that won best in class and third overall at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Thousands of people gather at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A pig walks from the show barn at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Racks of pork ribs get smoked at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Eight-year-old Kennedy Marceaux walks her York Barrow pig that won best in class and third overall at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Next Slideshows
Return to Normandy
Veterans gather in Normandy for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
Ascent to Everest
More than 4,000 climbers have reached the summit of Everest, the world's highest peak, since it was first scaled by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa...
Inside the Chinese military
China's sustained drive to become a major military power.
The world of robots
A look at the new generation of supercool robots.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.