World Refugee Day

<p>An Afghan child, who is a refugee, sleeps on a bed during a registration process at an United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) camp on the outskirts of Kabul June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>A Palestinian woman holds her refugee ration card during a protest demanding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to resume aid for refugees, in front of UNRWA headquarters in Gaza City April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>Syrian refugee Osama (L), 35, and his wife, pose with their two children in front of a Syrian opposition flag inside their home in Athens February 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>Syrian refugees run from a gas explosion at the Al Zaatari Syrian refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria March 8, 2013. A fire, caused by the gas explosion, did not result in any death or injuries, but damaged some 35 tents at the camp. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>A boy walks past a queue of Syrian refugee waiting to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>A Jordanian soldier gives food and water to Syrian children refugees after they crossed the border from Syria, near Mafraq February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>A refugee girl waits behind the fence for Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A Bangladeshi refugee rests under an altar for Chinese gods in front of his shack rented from a Chinese landlord inside a quarters at the rural Ping Chi in Hong Kong's New Territories June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>A Syrian refugee boy shields himself from the rain with his jacket at a refugee camp in the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho</p>

<p>A Syrian refugee girl looks from behind a plastic sheet inside the makeshift tent where she temporarily lives with her family in Bar Elias village in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

<p>Internally displaced Afghan children play at a refugee camp in Kabul November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>An internally displaced Afghan girl holds a doll as she plays outside her shelter at a refugee camp in Kabul November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo plays his guiter as he waits to be registered at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>Internally displaced Afghan children sit outside their makeshift house at a refugee camp in Kabul June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Syrian refugee children play on swings at the Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp, 20 km (12.4 miles) east of the city of Zarqa, Jordan, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>Refugee children, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), play at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521 km (324 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>A Muslim woman holds a baby at a refugee camp for those displaced by violence earlier this year outside Sittwe, Myanmar, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>A woman carries water with her daughter from a water hole near Jamam refugee camp in South Sudan's Upper Nile State March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Hereward Holland</p>

<p>Syrian refugees shout slogans against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after receiving news from the Syrian frontline at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>Palestinian refugee Fatem Redwan (C), 76, poses for a photograph as her husband and her grandson watch her at Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>Syrians jump over barbed wire as they flee from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A Syrian refugee boy holds bread at the Boynuyogun refugee camp on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>A child, whose parents say they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits inside a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A refugee boy from Myanmar stands in ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, Thailand, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A refugee is seen during a visit by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres to the Shagarab Eritrean Refugees camp at Kassala in East Sudan January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A Syrian refugee child cries at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>A window, broken by a stray bullet from clashes between the Syrian army and the rebels on Monday, is seen at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis, Turkey, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>A Syrian refugee girl plays in a playground at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo walk a sheep through a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo uses an umbrella to shield her child from the rain as they arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

