World Series
San Francisco Giants pitcher Sergio Romo (R) strikes out Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera (C) with a called third strike in front of catcher Buster Posey (L) giving the Giants a victory over the Tigers to win the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
San Francisco Giants Buster Posey (L) celebrates with teammate Sergio Romo (C) as Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera (R) walks away from home plate after the Giants defeated the Tigers to win the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
San Francisco Giants fans celebrates after their team swept the Detroit Tigers to win the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
San Francisco Giants players celebrate after defeating the Detroit Tigers to win the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
San Francisco Giants right fielder Hunter Pence sprays champagne as he celebrates after defeating the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 to win the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Fans celebrate at Civic Center Plaza after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers, winning the MLB World Series baseball championship, in San Francisco, California October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean shows the World Series Trophy to Giants fans in the stands after his team defeated the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 to win the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
San Francisco Giants second baseman Marco Scutaro carries his child on the field as he celebrates after his team defeated the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 to win the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
San Francisco Giants' Gregor Blanco (R) and Angel Pagan embrace the World Series Trophy after defeating the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Sergio Romo celebrates after the Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 to win the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
San Francisco Giants Ryan Theriot scores the game winning run on a Marco Scutaro single in the 10th inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game 4 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Detroit Tigers' Omar Infante is hit by a pitch in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants during Game 4 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Octavio Dotel (top) tags out San Francisco Giants' Marco Scutaro with the ball in an eighth inning run down to complete a double play during Game 4 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
San Francisco Giants Buster Posey watches his two-run home run along with Detroit Tigers catcher Gerald Laird (R) in the sixth inning during Game 4 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey celebrates his sixth inning two-run home run as he approaches Detroit Tigers first baseman Prince Fielder during Game 4 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Detroit Tigers' Quintin Berry tosses his batting helmet after grounding out to the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning during Game 4 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
San Francisco Giants Pablo Sandoval (L) fields a bunt by Detroit Tigers' Quintin Berry as starting pitcher Matt Cain avoids the play in the third inning during Game 4 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence is congratulated in the dugout after scoring against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning during Game 4 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval prepares for a hit against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning during Game 4 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence is welcomed back to the dugout by teammate Pablo Sandoval after scoring in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game 4 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland sits in the dugout before the start of Game 4 of the MLB World Series baseball championship against the San Francisco Giants in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
San Francisco Giants' Gregor Blanco (R) ceelebrates with teammate Joaquin Arias after the Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers in Game 3 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after striking out with the bases loaded against the San Francisco Giants to end the fifth inning during Game 3 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Ryan Vogelsong throws against Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera in the first inning during Game 3 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/POOL
San Francisco Giants' Gregor Blanco displays the ball after a catch in the outfield corner on a fly hit by Detroit Tigers' Jhonny Peralta during the ninth inning of Game 3 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
San Francisco Giants' Angel Pagan (L) congratulates Gregor Blanco after he scored against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning during Game 3 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A large U.S. flag is unfurled on the field during ceremonies ahead of the start of Game 3 of the MLB World Series baseball championship between the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Michigan, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
San Francisco Giants center fielder Angel Pagan (R) celebrates with teammates Brandon Crawford (35) and Hunter Pence after the Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the World Series in San Francisco, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence (R) is congratulated by teammate Ryan Theriot after scoring against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning during Game 2 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in San Francisco, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Detroit Tigers third baseman Miguel Cabrera (C), starting pitcher Drew Smyly (33) and catcher Gerald Laird (L) look on as home plate umpire Dan Iassogna calls San Francisco Giants Gregor Blanco's seventh inning bunt up the third base line fair during Game 2 of the World Series in San Francisco, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (R) tags out Detroit Tigers' Prince Fielder at home plate in the second inning during Game 2 of the World Series in San Francisco, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Detroit Tigers' Omar Infante reacts after being caught stealing against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in San Francisco, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
San Francisco Giants' Angel Pagan steals second base on Detroit Tigers second baseman Omar Infante (top) in the eighth inning during Game 2 of the World Series in San Francisco, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
San Francisco Giants' Angel Pagan scores as Detroit Tigers catcher Gerald Laird stands in front of the plate in the eighth inning during Game 2 of the World Series in San Francisco, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
San Francisco Giants' Marco Scutaro dives into first but is unable to beat the throw to Detroit Tigers first baseman Prince Fielder in the third inning during Game 2 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in San Francisco, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Military F/A-18 Hornet jets fly over a large U.S. flag unfurled on the field during festivities ahead of Game 1 of the World Series in San Francisco, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
San Francisco Giants' Pablo Sandoval hits his third home run of the game against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of Game 1 of the World Series in San Francisco, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Detroit Tigers' Delmon Young can only watch in the third inning as fans try to catch San Francisco Giants' Pablo Sandoval's second home run of the game during Game 1 of the World Series in San Francisco, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
San Francisco Giants' Pablo Sandoval celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning during Game 1 of the World Series in San Francisco, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
San Francisco Giants' Pablo Sandoval hits a solo home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander in the first inning during Game 1 of the World Series in San Francisco, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ezra Shaw/POOL
