World T20 Final: India vs S. Lanka
Virat Kohli plays a ball as Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (L) jumps to catch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Ajinkya Rahane (L) leaves the field as Sri Lanka's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Ajinkya Rahane plays a ball against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli (R) run between the wickets against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Virat Kohli plays a ball against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Virat Kohli plays a ball against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (R) run between the wickets as Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (C) watches during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj more
Groundmen cover the field due to rain before the final match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup between India and Sri Lanka at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne and Kumar Sangakkara (R) run between the wickets against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne plays a ball against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (R) and Tillakaratne Dilshan run between the wickets against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj more
Suresh Raina (R) congratulates Virat Kohli as he catches a ball to dismiss Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (not pictured) successfully during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka...more
Virat Kohli celebrates as he catches a ball to dismiss Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan successfully during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj more
India's Suresh Raina (R) congratulates Ravindra Jadeja as he catches a ball to dismiss Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera successfully, during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6,...more
India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga bowls against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Virat Kohli runs to avoid a run out as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara (R) breaks the wicket to dismiss him successfully, during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka...more
India's Yuvraj Singh leaves the field after being dismissed against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's captain M.S Dhoni plays a ball against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half century against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title as India's captain MS Dhoni (L) and Suresh Raina look on at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sri Lanka's players celebrate with the trophy after beating India to win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's cricket fans cheer, after watching Sri Lanka win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title by beating India, in Colombo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's cricket fans cheer, after watching Sri Lanka win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title by beating India, in Colombo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's cricket fans cheer, after watching Sri Lanka win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title by beating India, in Colombo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lanka's players celebrate winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sri Lanka's players celebrate winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (L) celebrates with teammate Seekkuge Prasanna after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj more
Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera celebrates winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
