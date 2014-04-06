Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 7, 2014 | 12:29am IST

World T20 Final: India vs S. Lanka

<p>Virat Kohli plays a ball as Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (L) jumps to catch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Virat Kohli plays a ball as Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (L) jumps to catch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

Virat Kohli plays a ball as Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (L) jumps to catch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
1 / 35
<p>Ajinkya Rahane (L) leaves the field as Sri Lanka's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Ajinkya Rahane (L) leaves the field as Sri Lanka's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

Ajinkya Rahane (L) leaves the field as Sri Lanka's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
2 / 35
<p>Ajinkya Rahane plays a ball against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Ajinkya Rahane plays a ball against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

Ajinkya Rahane plays a ball against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
3 / 35
<p>Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli (R) run between the wickets against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli (R) run between the wickets against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli (R) run between the wickets against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
4 / 35
<p>Virat Kohli plays a ball against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Virat Kohli plays a ball against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

Virat Kohli plays a ball against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
5 / 35
<p>Virat Kohli plays a ball against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Virat Kohli plays a ball against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

Virat Kohli plays a ball against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 35
<p>Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (R) run between the wickets as Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (C) watches during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (R) run between the wickets as Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (C) watches during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj more

Monday, April 07, 2014

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (R) run between the wickets as Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (C) watches during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
7 / 35
<p>Groundmen cover the field due to rain before the final match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup between India and Sri Lanka at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Groundmen cover the field due to rain before the final match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup between India and Sri Lanka at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

Groundmen cover the field due to rain before the final match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup between India and Sri Lanka at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
8 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne and Kumar Sangakkara (R) run between the wickets against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne and Kumar Sangakkara (R) run between the wickets against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne and Kumar Sangakkara (R) run between the wickets against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
9 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne plays a ball against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne plays a ball against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne plays a ball against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
10 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (R) and Tillakaratne Dilshan run between the wickets against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (R) and Tillakaratne Dilshan run between the wickets against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj more

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (R) and Tillakaratne Dilshan run between the wickets against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
11 / 35
<p>Suresh Raina (R) congratulates Virat Kohli as he catches a ball to dismiss Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (not pictured) successfully during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Suresh Raina (R) congratulates Virat Kohli as he catches a ball to dismiss Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (not pictured) successfully during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka...more

Monday, April 07, 2014

Suresh Raina (R) congratulates Virat Kohli as he catches a ball to dismiss Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (not pictured) successfully during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
12 / 35
<p>Virat Kohli celebrates as he catches a ball to dismiss Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan successfully during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Virat Kohli celebrates as he catches a ball to dismiss Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan successfully during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj more

Monday, April 07, 2014

Virat Kohli celebrates as he catches a ball to dismiss Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan successfully during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
13 / 35
<p>India's Suresh Raina (R) congratulates Ravindra Jadeja as he catches a ball to dismiss Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera successfully, during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's Suresh Raina (R) congratulates Ravindra Jadeja as he catches a ball to dismiss Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera successfully, during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6,...more

Monday, April 07, 2014

India's Suresh Raina (R) congratulates Ravindra Jadeja as he catches a ball to dismiss Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera successfully, during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
14 / 35
<p>India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
15 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga bowls against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga bowls against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga bowls against India during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 35
<p>India's Virat Kohli runs to avoid a run out as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara (R) breaks the wicket to dismiss him successfully, during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

India's Virat Kohli runs to avoid a run out as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara (R) breaks the wicket to dismiss him successfully, during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka...more

Monday, April 07, 2014

India's Virat Kohli runs to avoid a run out as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara (R) breaks the wicket to dismiss him successfully, during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 35
<p>India's Yuvraj Singh leaves the field after being dismissed against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's Yuvraj Singh leaves the field after being dismissed against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

India's Yuvraj Singh leaves the field after being dismissed against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
18 / 35
<p>India's captain M.S Dhoni plays a ball against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's captain M.S Dhoni plays a ball against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

India's captain M.S Dhoni plays a ball against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
19 / 35
<p>Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half century against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half century against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 07, 2014

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half century against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title as India's captain MS Dhoni (L) and Suresh Raina look on at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title as India's captain MS Dhoni (L) and Suresh Raina look on at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title as India's captain MS Dhoni (L) and Suresh Raina look on at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
21 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's players celebrate with the trophy after beating India to win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sri Lanka's players celebrate with the trophy after beating India to win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's players celebrate with the trophy after beating India to win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's cricket fans cheer, after watching Sri Lanka win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title by beating India, in Colombo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Sri Lanka's cricket fans cheer, after watching Sri Lanka win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title by beating India, in Colombo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's cricket fans cheer, after watching Sri Lanka win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title by beating India, in Colombo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
23 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's cricket fans cheer, after watching Sri Lanka win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title by beating India, in Colombo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Sri Lanka's cricket fans cheer, after watching Sri Lanka win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title by beating India, in Colombo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's cricket fans cheer, after watching Sri Lanka win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title by beating India, in Colombo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
24 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's cricket fans cheer, after watching Sri Lanka win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title by beating India, in Colombo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Sri Lanka's cricket fans cheer, after watching Sri Lanka win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title by beating India, in Colombo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's cricket fans cheer, after watching Sri Lanka win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title by beating India, in Colombo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
25 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sri Lanka's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
26 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sri Lanka's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
27 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's players celebrate winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Sri Lanka's players celebrate winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's players celebrate winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
28 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's players celebrate winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Sri Lanka's players celebrate winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's players celebrate winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
29 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (L) celebrates with teammate Seekkuge Prasanna after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (L) celebrates with teammate Seekkuge Prasanna after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj more

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (L) celebrates with teammate Seekkuge Prasanna after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
30 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera celebrates winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera celebrates winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera celebrates winning the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
31 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
32 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
33 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
34 / 35
<p>Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, April 07, 2014

Sri Lanka's players celebrate after they won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title after beating India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
India beat West Indies in World T20

India beat West Indies in World T20

Next Slideshows

India beat West Indies in World T20

India beat West Indies in World T20

Our pictures from the Group-B match between India and West Indies played in Mirpur on Sunday.

24 Mar 2014
Bidding farewell to Sachin

Bidding farewell to Sachin

With a heavy heart, India prepares for the farewell of Sachin Tendulkar.

16 Nov 2013
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Collection highlights and street style from Milan.

20 Sep 2013
Champions Trophy Final: India vs England

Champions Trophy Final: India vs England

India beat England by five runs to win the rain-affected Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

24 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures