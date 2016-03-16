World T20 - India v New Zealand
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's players celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand's Martin Guptil. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's Ashish Nehra (C) celebrates with his teammates Virat Kolhi (L) and Suresh Raina (R) after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Colin Munro....more
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's Ashish Nehra (3rd R) is congratulated by his teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Colin Munro. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson (R) plays a shot watched by India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) stumps New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his teammate Suresh Raina (R) celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson....more
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's Suresh Raina (2nd R) is congratulated by his teammates Virat Kohli (R) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain...more
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson (R) plays a shot watched by India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) looks on. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson is bowled by India's Jasprit Bumrah. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) prepares to catch the ball to dismiss New Zealand's Mitchell Santner. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Grant Elliott plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi (C) and Ross Taylor (L) make successful LBW appeal against India's Shikhar Dhawan. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Nathan McCullum (4th R) is congratulated by his teammates after he took the wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Suresh Raina. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Suresh Raina. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's Suresh Raina (R) plays a shot that is caught out by New Zealand's Martin Guptill. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi (L) and Ross Taylor (R) celebrate the dismissal of India's Yuvraj Singh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Yuvraj Singh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner bowls. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi (L) celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Ish Sodhi (on the ground) is congratulated by his teammates after he took the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Ish Sodhi is congratulated by his teammates after he took the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's Virat Kohli walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) plays a shot watched by New Zealand's wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner fields the ball as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) and umpire Richard Illingworth of England look on. ...more
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates taking the wicket of India's Hardik Pandya. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's players celebrate after winning their match against India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, 15/03/2016. India's Ashish Nehra is bowled by New Zealand's Adam Milne. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur,15/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates taking the wicket of India's Hardik Pandya. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner runs to filed the ball. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Cricket Craze
Pictures of cricket fans dressing up, cheering for their team, or generally having fun for the love of the game.
India vs Australia - MCG ODI
One Day cricket match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
India vs South Africa - Nagpur test
Highlights from the India-South Africa third test in Nagpur.
Virender Sehwag - Over the years
Virender Sehwag, one of India's greatest opening batsmen.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.