Wed Mar 16, 2016

World T20 - India v New Zealand

Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's players celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand's Martin Guptil. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's Ashish Nehra (C) celebrates with his teammates Virat Kolhi (L) and Suresh Raina (R) after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Colin Munro. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's Ashish Nehra (3rd R) is congratulated by his teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Colin Munro. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson (R) plays a shot watched by India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) stumps New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his teammate Suresh Raina (R) celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's Suresh Raina (2nd R) is congratulated by his teammates Virat Kohli (R) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson (R) plays a shot watched by India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) looks on. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson is bowled by India's Jasprit Bumrah. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) prepares to catch the ball to dismiss New Zealand's Mitchell Santner. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Grant Elliott plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi (C) and Ross Taylor (L) make successful LBW appeal against India's Shikhar Dhawan. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Nathan McCullum (4th R) is congratulated by his teammates after he took the wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Suresh Raina. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Suresh Raina. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's Suresh Raina (R) plays a shot that is caught out by New Zealand's Martin Guptill. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi (L) and Ross Taylor (R) celebrate the dismissal of India's Yuvraj Singh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Yuvraj Singh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner bowls. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi (L) celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Ish Sodhi (on the ground) is congratulated by his teammates after he took the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Ish Sodhi is congratulated by his teammates after he took the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's Virat Kohli walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) plays a shot watched by New Zealand's wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner fields the ball as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) and umpire Richard Illingworth of England look on. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, India, 15/03/2016. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates taking the wicket of India's Hardik Pandya. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's players celebrate after winning their match against India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, 15/03/2016. India's Ashish Nehra is bowled by New Zealand's Adam Milne. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur,15/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates taking the wicket of India's Hardik Pandya. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, 15/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner runs to filed the ball. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
