World T20 - West Indies v England
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 16/03/2016. West Indies Chris Gayle (L) plays a shot as England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler looks on. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 16/03/2016. West Indies Chris Gayle celebrates scoring his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 16/03/2016. West Indies Chris Gayle acknowledges the crowd after scoring his half century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 16/03/2016. England's Alex Hales plays (L) a shot watched by West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 16/03/2016. England's Jason Roy plays (L) a shot watched by West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 16/03/2016. West Indies Chris Gayle (C) is congratulated by his captain Darren Sammy (R) after winning their match against England. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 16/03/2016. West Indies players celebrate the dismissal of England's Jason Roy. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 16/03/2016. England's Joe Root evades a rising delivery. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 16/03/2016. England's Alex Hales (C) is bowled by West Indies Sulieman Benn. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 16/03/2016. England's Joe Root plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 16/03/2016. West Indies Andre Russell reacts. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 16/03/2016. England's Joe Root plays (L) a shot watched by West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 16/03/2016. England's Jos Buttler plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 16/03/2016. West Indies Andre Russell bowls. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 16/03/2016. England's Jos Buttler watches the ball after playing a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 16/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan (R) plays a shot watched by West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 16/03/2016. England's Alex Hales plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, India, 16/03/2016. West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin (R) runs out England's Moeen Ali. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
