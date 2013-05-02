Edition:
World Trade Center nears completion

<p>A U.S. flag flutters in the wind as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. The piece will be attached at a later date. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

<p>Pedestrians turn to look and take photographs as the final piece of the building's spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center, in New York May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Pedestrians turn to look down Fulton Street as the final piece of the building's spire (C) is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>The final pieces of the spire for One World Trade Center are hoisted in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Workers at the Ground Zero site take photographs as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Workers at the Ground Zero site take photographs as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Members of the media and workers at the Ground Zero site take photographs as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center, in New York May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A woman and man (L) embrace as they watch the final piece of One World Trade Center's spire being lifted to the top of the building in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Ground Zero workers attach a U.S. flag on the final piece of One World Trade Center's spire as it is prepared to be lifted to the top of the building in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Iron workers photograph a crane lifting the final piece of a spire to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Ground Zero workers photograph with their phones as the final piece of One World Trade Center's spire is lifted to the top of the building in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>The final section of the spire that will top off One World Trade Center is raised past iron workers to the top of the building in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>The final section of the spire that will top off One World Trade Center is raised past iron workers to the top of the building in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>The steeple of St. Paul's Chapel rises into the sky as the final piece of the building's spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

