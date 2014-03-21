Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Mar 22, 2014 | 1:25am IST

World Twenty20: India vs Pakistan

<p>Virat Kohli (R) and Suresh Raina celebrate their victory against Pakistan after their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Virat Kohli (R) and Suresh Raina celebrate their victory against Pakistan after their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Virat Kohli (R) and Suresh Raina celebrate their victory against Pakistan after their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
1 / 21
<p>Virat Kohli (L) and Suresh Raina celebrate their victory against Pakistan after their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Virat Kohli (L) and Suresh Raina celebrate their victory against Pakistan after their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Virat Kohli (L) and Suresh Raina celebrate their victory against Pakistan after their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
2 / 21
<p>Suresh Raina plays a ball against Pakistan during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Suresh Raina plays a ball against Pakistan during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Suresh Raina plays a ball against Pakistan during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
3 / 21
<p>Virat Kohli (R) and Suresh Raina celebrate their victory against Pakistan after their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Virat Kohli (R) and Suresh Raina celebrate their victory against Pakistan after their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Virat Kohli (R) and Suresh Raina celebrate their victory against Pakistan after their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
4 / 21
<p>Shikhar Dhawan plays a ball against Pakistan during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Shikhar Dhawan plays a ball against Pakistan during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Shikhar Dhawan plays a ball against Pakistan during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
5 / 21
<p>Yuvraj Singh leaves the field as Pakistan's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Yuvraj Singh leaves the field as Pakistan's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Yuvraj Singh leaves the field as Pakistan's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 21
<p>Yuvraj Singh leaves the field as Pakistan's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Yuvraj Singh leaves the field as Pakistan's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Yuvraj Singh leaves the field as Pakistan's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
7 / 21
<p>Yuvraj Singh is clean bowled as Pakistan's bowler Bilawal Bhatti (R) celebrates his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Yuvraj Singh is clean bowled as Pakistan's bowler Bilawal Bhatti (R) celebrates his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Yuvraj Singh is clean bowled as Pakistan's bowler Bilawal Bhatti (R) celebrates his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 21
<p>Yuvraj Singh is clean bowled against Pakistan during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Yuvraj Singh is clean bowled against Pakistan during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Yuvraj Singh is clean bowled against Pakistan during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 21
<p>Virat Kohli (L) and Suresh Raina run between the wickets against Pakistan during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Virat Kohli (L) and Suresh Raina run between the wickets against Pakistan during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Virat Kohli (L) and Suresh Raina run between the wickets against Pakistan during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
10 / 21
<p>Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood falls after getting injured during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood falls after getting injured during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood falls after getting injured during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
11 / 21
<p>Shikhar Dhawan plays a ball as Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood (R) and wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal (L) watch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Shikhar Dhawan plays a ball as Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood (R) and wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal (L) watch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Shikhar Dhawan plays a ball as Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood (R) and wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal (L) watch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
12 / 21
<p>Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood (R) and wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal (L) appeal the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan (C) unsuccessfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood (R) and wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal (L) appeal the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan (C) unsuccessfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014....more

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood (R) and wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal (L) appeal the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan (C) unsuccessfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
13 / 21
<p>Yuvraj Singh falls as he drops a catch against Pakistan during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Yuvraj Singh falls as he drops a catch against Pakistan during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Yuvraj Singh falls as he drops a catch against Pakistan during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
14 / 21
<p>Pakistan's Umar Akmal reacts after teammate Shoaib Malik is dismissed as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni (R) and bowler Amit Mishra (L) celebrate during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Pakistan's Umar Akmal reacts after teammate Shoaib Malik is dismissed as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni (R) and bowler Amit Mishra (L) celebrate during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket...more

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Pakistan's Umar Akmal reacts after teammate Shoaib Malik is dismissed as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni (R) and bowler Amit Mishra (L) celebrate during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
15 / 21
<p>India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni breaks the wicket to dismiss Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni breaks the wicket to dismiss Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj more

Saturday, March 22, 2014

India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni breaks the wicket to dismiss Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
16 / 21
<p>Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez (L) tries to take a run as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni throws a ball during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez (L) tries to take a run as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni throws a ball during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez (L) tries to take a run as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni throws a ball during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
17 / 21
<p>India's fielders congratulate teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C) after he dismissed Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's fielders congratulate teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C) after he dismissed Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014....more

Saturday, March 22, 2014

India's fielders congratulate teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C) after he dismissed Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
18 / 21
<p>India's fielders congratulate teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2nd R) after he dismissed Pakistan's Kamran Akmal successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's fielders congratulate teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2nd R) after he dismissed Pakistan's Kamran Akmal successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014....more

Saturday, March 22, 2014

India's fielders congratulate teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2nd R) after he dismissed Pakistan's Kamran Akmal successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
19 / 21
<p>Bhuvneshwar Kumar throws a ball to break wickets to dismiss Pakistan's Kamran Akmal successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Bhuvneshwar Kumar throws a ball to break wickets to dismiss Pakistan's Kamran Akmal successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Bhuvneshwar Kumar throws a ball to break wickets to dismiss Pakistan's Kamran Akmal successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
20 / 21
<p>Rohit Sharma celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Kamran Akmal in front of the broken wickets during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Rohit Sharma celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Kamran Akmal in front of the broken wickets during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Rohit Sharma celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Kamran Akmal in front of the broken wickets during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Separated by religion in CAR

Separated by religion in CAR

Next Slideshows

Separated by religion in CAR

Separated by religion in CAR

Muslims and Christians are kept apart in the central prison in Bangui.

22 Mar 2014
A week in Aleppo

A week in Aleppo

Seven days in Syria's largest city.

22 Mar 2014
L.A. Air Show

L.A. Air Show

The high-flyers of the Los Angeles County Air Show.

21 Mar 2014
Delivering aid to Damascus

Delivering aid to Damascus

Humanitarian groups visit the Syrian city to bring aid and assess the situation.

21 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures