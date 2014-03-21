World Twenty20: India vs Pakistan
Virat Kohli (R) and Suresh Raina celebrate their victory against Pakistan after their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Virat Kohli (L) and Suresh Raina celebrate their victory against Pakistan after their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Suresh Raina plays a ball against Pakistan during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Virat Kohli (R) and Suresh Raina celebrate their victory against Pakistan after their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Shikhar Dhawan plays a ball against Pakistan during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Yuvraj Singh leaves the field as Pakistan's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Yuvraj Singh leaves the field as Pakistan's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Yuvraj Singh is clean bowled as Pakistan's bowler Bilawal Bhatti (R) celebrates his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Yuvraj Singh is clean bowled against Pakistan during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Virat Kohli (L) and Suresh Raina run between the wickets against Pakistan during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood falls after getting injured during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Shikhar Dhawan plays a ball as Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood (R) and wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal (L) watch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood (R) and wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal (L) appeal the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan (C) unsuccessfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014....more
Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood (R) and wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal (L) appeal the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan (C) unsuccessfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Yuvraj Singh falls as he drops a catch against Pakistan during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Pakistan's Umar Akmal reacts after teammate Shoaib Malik is dismissed as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni (R) and bowler Amit Mishra (L) celebrate during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket...more
Pakistan's Umar Akmal reacts after teammate Shoaib Malik is dismissed as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni (R) and bowler Amit Mishra (L) celebrate during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni breaks the wicket to dismiss Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj more
India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni breaks the wicket to dismiss Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez (L) tries to take a run as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni throws a ball during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez (L) tries to take a run as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni throws a ball during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's fielders congratulate teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C) after he dismissed Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014....more
India's fielders congratulate teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C) after he dismissed Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's fielders congratulate teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2nd R) after he dismissed Pakistan's Kamran Akmal successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014....more
India's fielders congratulate teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2nd R) after he dismissed Pakistan's Kamran Akmal successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Bhuvneshwar Kumar throws a ball to break wickets to dismiss Pakistan's Kamran Akmal successfully during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Rohit Sharma celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Kamran Akmal in front of the broken wickets during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
