World War One remembered
Members of the Rifles Living Society, wearing uniforms similar to those worn by soldiers in World War One, march during a "Short Step" parade, to mark the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War One, in Folkestone, southern England August 4,...more
Some 600 balloons emblazoned with a poppy and the name of a fallen soldier flutter in the sky during the "Short Step" ceremony in Folkestone, southern England August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Prince Charles lays a wreath during a ceremony at the Cenotaph in Glasgow, Scotland August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Lawson/Pool
France's President Francois Hollande (R) and German President Joachim Gauck (L) embrace as they pay their respects in the crypt of the National Monument of Hartmannswillerkopf in Wattwiller, eastern France, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool
The hands of French President Francois Hollande (R) and German President Joachim Gauck are seen during a stone-laying ceremony at the National Monument of Hartmannswillerkopf in Wattwiller, eastern France, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Christophe...more
French President Francois Hollande (L) and German President Joachim Gauck attend a ceremony at the Vieil Armand "Hartmannswillerkopf" battlefield in the Alsace region, France August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Belgium's King Philippe kisses a girl during a ceremony at the Cointe Inter-allied Memorial in Liege August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Military personnel bow their heads as they observe a minute of silence during a ceremony in Folkestone, southern England August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Chelsea Pensioner gestures as he is driven past the Big Ben clock tower in an Edwardian era car during The Great War Centenary Parade in central London August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Members of the Rifles Living Society, wearing uniforms similar to those worn by soldiers in World War One, prepare to take part in a "Short Step" ceremony in Folkestone, southern England August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Disarmed German World War One ammunition relics are displayed in a crate inside a recreated trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. The French association "Le Sapeur Picard" recreated two trenches of the First World War, on the same spot, at...more
A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" dressed as a German WWI soldier sits in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. The association recreated two trenches of the First World War, on the same...more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony unveiling a World War One monument at the Poklonnaya Gora War Memorial Park in Moscow August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry speaks with members of the armed forces during a "Step Short" ceremony in Folkestone, southern England August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Military personnel parade under the "Step Short Centenary Arch" during a ceremony in Folkestone, in southern England August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Members of the Sea Cadets Corps take a moment's rest as they take part in a "Short Step" ceremony in Folkestone, southern England August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, French President Francois Hollande, and Queen Mathilde of Belgium (L-R) attend a ceremony at the Cointe Inter-allied Memorial in Liege, Belgium August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Britain's Prince Charles leaves Glasgow Cathedral with the Lord Provost of Glasgow, Sadie Docherty (center L), following a service for the Commonwealth in Glasgow, Scotland August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A girl holds a white balloon next to Belgium's King Philippe during a ceremony at the Cointe Inter-allied Memorial in Liege August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A veteran arrives to take part in a "Short Step" ceremony in Folkestone, southern England August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Next Slideshows
Ebola outbreak
An Ebola outbreak has killed hundreds across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
Conflict in Gaza
Our latest photos from the Israel-Gaza conflict.
Modi in Nepal
PM Narendra Modi visits Nepal to help speed up negotiations on a power trade pact.
India This Week
Our best India photos this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.