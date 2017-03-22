World Water Day 2017
People fill bottles with water from a municipal truck ahead of World Water Day, in Bengaluru, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A man collects coconuts thrown as offerings by worshippers on the weed covered Sabarmati river, ahead of World Water Day, in Ahmedabad, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boys carry containers filled with water from a communal tap at a slum in Mumbai, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A labourer takes a bath at a communal tap in Mumbai, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man offers a prayer as he takes a dip in the polluted waters of Tolly's Nullah in Kolkata, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Residents wait as they get their containers filled with drinking water from a municipal tanker at a slum in Kolkata, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A girl carries utensils after filling them with water from a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on the outskirts of Agartala, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
