Pictures | Wed Mar 22, 2017 | 11:25am IST

World Water Day 2017

People fill bottles with water from a municipal truck ahead of World Water Day, in Bengaluru, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A man collects coconuts thrown as offerings by worshippers on the weed covered Sabarmati river, ahead of World Water Day, in Ahmedabad, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Boys carry containers filled with water from a communal tap at a slum in Mumbai, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A labourer takes a bath at a communal tap in Mumbai, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A man offers a prayer as he takes a dip in the polluted waters of Tolly's Nullah in Kolkata, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Residents wait as they get their containers filled with drinking water from a municipal tanker at a slum in Kolkata, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A girl carries utensils after filling them with water from a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on the outskirts of Agartala, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
