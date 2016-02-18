Edition:
World's biggest cruise ship. Ever.

The Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, France. The Royal Caribbean ship is the biggest cruise liner in the world. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A security member is seen near a propeller of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Shipbuilders work on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shipbuilder worker is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

General view inside the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

General view of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Ship builders walk near the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Shipbuilders are pictured on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

General view inside the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Ship builders work on a section of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

View of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

