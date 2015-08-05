World's highest-paid actors
1: Robert Downey Jr. is the world's highest paid actor this year with $80 million in earnings, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan is second with $50 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
3: Vin Diesel earned $47 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4: Bradley Cooper earned $41.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5: Adam Sandler earned $41 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
6: Tom Cruise earned $40 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
7: Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan earned $33.5 million. REUTERS/Stringer
8: Bollywood star Salman Khan earned 33.5 million. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
9: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar earned 32.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
10: Mark Wahlberg earned $32 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
11: Dwayne Johnson earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
12: Johnny Depp earned $30 million. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
13: Leonardo DiCaprio earned $29 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
14: Channing Tatum earned $29 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15: Chris Hemsworth earned $27 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
16: Daniel Craig earned $27 million. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
17: Matthew McConaughey earned $26.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
18: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan earned $26 million. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
19: Will Smith earned $26 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
20: Matt Damon earned $25 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
21: Hugh Jackman earned $23 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
22: Ben Affleck earned $19.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
23: Liam Neeson earned $19.5 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
24: Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat earned $18 million. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
25: Russell Crowe earned $18 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
26: Seth Rogen earned $17 million. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
27: George Clooney earned $16.5 million. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
28: Brad Pitt earned $16 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
29: Jonah Hill earned $16 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
30: Will Ferrell earned $15 million. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
31: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor earned $15 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
32: Chris Evans earned $13.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
33: Chris Pratt earned $13 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
34: Hong Kong actor Andy Lau earned $13 million. REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Next Slideshows
Best of Gamescom
Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair.
Bobbi Kristina Brown laid to rest
Bobbi Kristina Brown is buried alongside her mother Whitney Houston.
Jolie's humanitarian work
Angelina Jolie's role as UNHCR's special envoy.
Plus size summer fashion
Models hit the catwalk for the Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.