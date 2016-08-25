World's highest-paid actors
1. Dwayne Johnson is the world's highest paid actor this year with $64 million in earnings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2. Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan is second with $61 million. REUTERS/Jason Reed
3. Matt Damon earned $55 million. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
4. Tom Cruise earned $53 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
5. Johnny Depp earned $48 million. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
6. Ben Affleck earned $43 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
7. Vin Diesel earned $35 million. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
8. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan earned $33 million. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
8. Robert Downey Jr. earned $33 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
10. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
10. Brad Pitt earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
12. Adam Sandler earned $30 million. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
12. Mark Wahlberg earned $30 million.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
14. Bollywood actor Salman Khan earned $28.5 million. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
15. Leonardo DiCaprio earned $27 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
16. Chris Pratt earned $26 million. REUTERS/David McNew
17. Will Smith earned $20.5 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
18. Amitabh Bachchan earned $20 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
19. Matthew McConaughey earned $18 million. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
20. Harrison Ford earned $15 million. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files
