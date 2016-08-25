Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 25, 2016 | 8:15pm IST

World's highest-paid actors

1. Dwayne Johnson is the world's highest paid actor this year with $64 million in earnings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

1. Dwayne Johnson is the world's highest paid actor this year with $64 million in earnings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
1. Dwayne Johnson is the world's highest paid actor this year with $64 million in earnings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 20
2. Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan is second with $61 million. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2. Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan is second with $61 million. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
2. Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan is second with $61 million. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 20
3. Matt Damon earned $55 million. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

3. Matt Damon earned $55 million. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
3. Matt Damon earned $55 million. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
3 / 20
4. Tom Cruise earned $53 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

4. Tom Cruise earned $53 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
4. Tom Cruise earned $53 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 20
5. Johnny Depp earned $48 million. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

5. Johnny Depp earned $48 million. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
5. Johnny Depp earned $48 million. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
5 / 20
6. Ben Affleck earned $43 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

6. Ben Affleck earned $43 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
6. Ben Affleck earned $43 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
6 / 20
7. Vin Diesel earned $35 million. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

7. Vin Diesel earned $35 million. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
7. Vin Diesel earned $35 million. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
7 / 20
8. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan earned $33 million. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

8. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan earned $33 million. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
8. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan earned $33 million. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
8 / 20
8. Robert Downey Jr. earned $33 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

8. Robert Downey Jr. earned $33 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
8. Robert Downey Jr. earned $33 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 20
10. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

10. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2011
10. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 20
10. Brad Pitt earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

10. Brad Pitt earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
10. Brad Pitt earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 20
12. Adam Sandler earned $30 million. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

12. Adam Sandler earned $30 million. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
12. Adam Sandler earned $30 million. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
12 / 20
12. Mark Wahlberg earned $30 million.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

12. Mark Wahlberg earned $30 million.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
12. Mark Wahlberg earned $30 million.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 20
14. Bollywood actor Salman Khan earned $28.5 million. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

14. Bollywood actor Salman Khan earned $28.5 million. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
14. Bollywood actor Salman Khan earned $28.5 million. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
14 / 20
15. Leonardo DiCaprio earned $27 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

15. Leonardo DiCaprio earned $27 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
15. Leonardo DiCaprio earned $27 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
15 / 20
16. Chris Pratt earned $26 million. REUTERS/David McNew

16. Chris Pratt earned $26 million. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
16. Chris Pratt earned $26 million. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
16 / 20
17. Will Smith earned $20.5 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

17. Will Smith earned $20.5 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
17. Will Smith earned $20.5 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 20
18. Amitabh Bachchan earned $20 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

18. Amitabh Bachchan earned $20 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2013
18. Amitabh Bachchan earned $20 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
18 / 20
19. Matthew McConaughey earned $18 million. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

19. Matthew McConaughey earned $18 million. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
19. Matthew McConaughey earned $18 million. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
19 / 20
20. Harrison Ford earned $15 million. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files

20. Harrison Ford earned $15 million. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
20. Harrison Ford earned $15 million. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Janmashtami in Mumbai

Janmashtami in Mumbai

Next Slideshows

Janmashtami in Mumbai

Janmashtami in Mumbai

Take a look at how people in Mumbai celebrated the birthday of Lord Krishna.

25 Aug 2016
Little Krishna

Little Krishna

Children dressing up as Lord Krishna is a part of Janmashtami festivities.

25 Aug 2016
The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

25 Aug 2016
World's longest airship crashes

World's longest airship crashes

The world's longest aircraft, the Airlander 10 airship, has crash-landed after a test flight in central England.

24 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast