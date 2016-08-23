World's highest-paid actresses
1: Jennifer Lawrence is the world's highest-paid actress for the second consecutive year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The star of the Hunger Games franchise earned $46 million before taxes, in part from a big upfront fee for the...more
2: Melissa McCarthy earned $33 million. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
3: Scarlett Johansson earned $25 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
4: Jennifer Aniston earned $21 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5: Chinese actress Fan Bingbing earned $17 million. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
6: Charlize Theron earned $16.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
7: Amy Adams earned $13.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
8: Julia Roberts earned $12 million. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
9: Mila Kunis earned $11 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone earned $10 million. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
