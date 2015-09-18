World's highest-paid models
1: Gisele Bundchen was the highest-paid model this past year with an estimated $44 million in earnings, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
2: Cara Delevingne earned $9 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2: Adriana Lima earned $9 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
4: Doutzen Kroes earned $7.5 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
5: Natalia Vodianova earned $7 million. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
6: Miranda Kerr earned $5.5. million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
6: Joan Smalls earned $5.5 million. REUTERS/Yves Herman
8: Lara Stone earned $5 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
8: Alessandra Ambrosio earned $5 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
8: Candice Swanepoel earned $5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8: Karlie Kloss earned $5 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
12: Carolyn Murphy earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar
12: Kate Moss earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
12: Liu Wen earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
12: Daria Werbowy earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
16: Kendall Jenner earned $4 million. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
17: Hilary Rhoda earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
17: Kate Upton earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
17: Jourdan Dunn earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
17: Anja Rubik earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
17: Edita Vilkeviciute earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Best of NYFW
Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.
Backstage at NYFW
Backstage at New York Fashion Week.
NY Fashion Week highlights
Backstage and collection highlights at New York Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.