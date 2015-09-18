Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 18, 2015 | 10:16pm IST

World's highest-paid models

1: Gisele Bundchen was the highest-paid model this past year with an estimated $44 million in earnings, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

1: Gisele Bundchen was the highest-paid model this past year with an estimated $44 million in earnings, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
1: Gisele Bundchen was the highest-paid model this past year with an estimated $44 million in earnings, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
1 / 21
2: Cara Delevingne earned $9 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2: Cara Delevingne earned $9 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
2: Cara Delevingne earned $9 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
2 / 21
2: Adriana Lima earned $9 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2: Adriana Lima earned $9 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, November 11, 2010
2: Adriana Lima earned $9 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 21
4: Doutzen Kroes earned $7.5 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

4: Doutzen Kroes earned $7.5 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2009
4: Doutzen Kroes earned $7.5 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 21
5: Natalia Vodianova earned $7 million. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

5: Natalia Vodianova earned $7 million. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
5: Natalia Vodianova earned $7 million. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 21
6: Miranda Kerr earned $5.5. million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

6: Miranda Kerr earned $5.5. million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
6: Miranda Kerr earned $5.5. million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
6 / 21
6: Joan Smalls earned $5.5 million. REUTERS/Yves Herman

6: Joan Smalls earned $5.5 million. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
6: Joan Smalls earned $5.5 million. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 21
8: Lara Stone earned $5 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

8: Lara Stone earned $5 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, October 04, 2010
8: Lara Stone earned $5 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 21
8: Alessandra Ambrosio earned $5 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

8: Alessandra Ambrosio earned $5 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
8: Alessandra Ambrosio earned $5 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
9 / 21
8: Candice Swanepoel earned $5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

8: Candice Swanepoel earned $5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2010
8: Candice Swanepoel earned $5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 21
8: Karlie Kloss earned $5 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

8: Karlie Kloss earned $5 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
8: Karlie Kloss earned $5 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 21
12: Carolyn Murphy earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar

12: Carolyn Murphy earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
12: Carolyn Murphy earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 21
12: Kate Moss earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

12: Kate Moss earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2011
12: Kate Moss earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 21
12: Liu Wen earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

12: Liu Wen earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2014
12: Liu Wen earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 21
12: Daria Werbowy earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

12: Daria Werbowy earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
12: Daria Werbowy earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
15 / 21
16: Kendall Jenner earned $4 million. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

16: Kendall Jenner earned $4 million. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
16: Kendall Jenner earned $4 million. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
16 / 21
17: Hilary Rhoda earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

17: Hilary Rhoda earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2013
17: Hilary Rhoda earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 21
17: Kate Upton earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

17: Kate Upton earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
17: Kate Upton earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
18 / 21
17: Jourdan Dunn earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

17: Jourdan Dunn earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
17: Jourdan Dunn earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
19 / 21
17: Anja Rubik earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

17: Anja Rubik earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2011
17: Anja Rubik earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
20 / 21
17: Edita Vilkeviciute earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

17: Edita Vilkeviciute earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, November 11, 2010
17: Edita Vilkeviciute earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Next Slideshows

Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

18 Sep 2015
Best of NYFW

Best of NYFW

Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.

17 Sep 2015
Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at New York Fashion Week.

17 Sep 2015
NY Fashion Week highlights

NY Fashion Week highlights

Backstage and collection highlights at New York Fashion Week.

16 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast