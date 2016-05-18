World's largest cruise ship
The world's largest cruise ship, the 361 meters long, Harmony of the Seas, arrives in port for her maiden voyage, in Southampton, Britain May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A small boats cruises past the worlds largest cruise ship. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The worlds largest cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas (R), moored at its' berth ahead of its maiden voyage as cruise ship MSC Splendida (L), sails into port alongside it. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The world's largest cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, arrives in port for her maiden voyage. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The world's largest cruise ship Harmony of the Seas, arrives in port. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The world's largest cruise ship Harmony of the Seas, arrives in port. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The world's largest cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, is berthed in port ahead its maiden voyage. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The worlds largest cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, arrives in port. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The worlds largest cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, arrives in port. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The Harmony of the Seas (Oasis 3) class ship leaves the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
