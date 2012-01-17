World's largest cruise ships
Royal Caribbean International's cruise ship 'Allure of the Seas' enters port in Fort Lauderdale as seen from nearby Hollywood, Florida, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Royal Caribbean International's cruise ship 'Allure of the Seas' enters port in Fort Lauderdale as seen from nearby Hollywood, Florida, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The "Central Park" area on the Oasis of the Seas is seen during a media tour in Fort Lauderdale, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The "Central Park" area on the Oasis of the Seas is seen during a media tour in Fort Lauderdale, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The Cruise ship 'Freedom of the Seas' sits at New York Harbor, May 13, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
The Cruise ship 'Freedom of the Seas' sits at New York Harbor, May 13, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
An interior view of the 110-square-metre Royal Suite, the biggest cabin inside the 'Rhapsody of the Seas' upon her arrival in Hong Kong, January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An interior view of the 110-square-metre Royal Suite, the biggest cabin inside the 'Rhapsody of the Seas' upon her arrival in Hong Kong, January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The MS Allure of the Seas sets sail from Turku ship yard, October 29, 2010. REUTERS/ Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva
The MS Allure of the Seas sets sail from Turku ship yard, October 29, 2010. REUTERS/ Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva
The Oasis of the Seas passes under the Great Belt Fixed Link Bridge near Nyborg, Denmark, October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Royal Caribbean
The Oasis of the Seas passes under the Great Belt Fixed Link Bridge near Nyborg, Denmark, October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Royal Caribbean
A woman sunbathes on the deck of the Queen Mary 2 as it arrives at Kwai Chung Modern Terminals in Hong Kong, February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
A woman sunbathes on the deck of the Queen Mary 2 as it arrives at Kwai Chung Modern Terminals in Hong Kong, February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
One of the large pools aboard the Oasis of the Seas, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
One of the large pools aboard the Oasis of the Seas, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The cruise ship Queen Mary 2 passes Hamburg's famous landmark "Landungsbruecken" (Mooring) as it enters the dry-dock at the Blohm Voss shipyard in Hamburg for maintenance, November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
The cruise ship Queen Mary 2 passes Hamburg's famous landmark "Landungsbruecken" (Mooring) as it enters the dry-dock at the Blohm Voss shipyard in Hamburg for maintenance, November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Emma Skinner tries out the FlowRider, a surf simulator, on Freedom of the Seas, docked in Southampton, April 29, 2006. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Emma Skinner tries out the FlowRider, a surf simulator, on Freedom of the Seas, docked in Southampton, April 29, 2006. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A waiter inside the Britannia Restaurant aboard the Queen Mary 2, February 20, 2007. REUTERS/Will Burgess
A waiter inside the Britannia Restaurant aboard the Queen Mary 2, February 20, 2007. REUTERS/Will Burgess
Oasis of the Seas navigates through a ship channel as a crowd cheers, headed for its home port nearby in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Oasis of the Seas navigates through a ship channel as a crowd cheers, headed for its home port nearby in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The Queen Mary 2 arrives at Kwai Chung Modern Terminals in Hong Kong, February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
The Queen Mary 2 arrives at Kwai Chung Modern Terminals in Hong Kong, February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
Staterooms overlook the boardwalk deck on the Oasis of the Seas during a media tour at its home port in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Staterooms overlook the boardwalk deck on the Oasis of the Seas during a media tour at its home port in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Visitors tour the casino on Rhapsody of the Seas upon her arrival in Hong Kong, January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Visitors tour the casino on Rhapsody of the Seas upon her arrival in Hong Kong, January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The bedroom of a loft suite aboard the Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas cruise ship, August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The bedroom of a loft suite aboard the Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas cruise ship, August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The multi-functional basketball, volleyball and badminton court on the cruise ship MS Allure of the Seas, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva
The multi-functional basketball, volleyball and badminton court on the cruise ship MS Allure of the Seas, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva
View of a jacuzzi on the Queen Mary 2, December 23, 2003. REUTERS/File
View of a jacuzzi on the Queen Mary 2, December 23, 2003. REUTERS/File
The Queen Mary 2 leaves its dock at the Alstom shipyards in St Nazaire, western France, September 25, 2003. REUTERS/Daniel Joubert
The Queen Mary 2 leaves its dock at the Alstom shipyards in St Nazaire, western France, September 25, 2003. REUTERS/Daniel Joubert
People sunbathe on the deck of the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship anchored at the Canary Islands' port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, January 16, 2004. [ REUTERS/File
People sunbathe on the deck of the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship anchored at the Canary Islands' port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, January 16, 2004. [ REUTERS/File
Visitors tour the deck of Rhapsody of the Seas upon her arrival in Hong Kong, January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Visitors tour the deck of Rhapsody of the Seas upon her arrival in Hong Kong, January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The icerink of the cruise ship MS Allure of the Seas, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva
The icerink of the cruise ship MS Allure of the Seas, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva
People watch the 'float out' of the Disney Dream as it leaves the covered building dock at the Meyer shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
People watch the 'float out' of the Disney Dream as it leaves the covered building dock at the Meyer shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
One of the bars on board the Queen Mary 2, some hours before it left from Saint Nazaire, December 23, 2003. REUTERS/File
One of the bars on board the Queen Mary 2, some hours before it left from Saint Nazaire, December 23, 2003. REUTERS/File
A general view taken from an office building shows the cruise ship Freedom of the Seas at the Blohm and Voss shipyard at the harbour of Hamburg, April 19, 2006. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
A general view taken from an office building shows the cruise ship Freedom of the Seas at the Blohm and Voss shipyard at the harbour of Hamburg, April 19, 2006. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Next Slideshows
Yemen's ancient architecture
Despite modern political turmoil, Yemen's ancient buildings stand as a testament to its long past.
Google's new LA campus
A tour of Google's new Venice Beach campus.
Taming the bull
Crowds of young men pit themselves against bulls in the ancient sport of Jalikattu.
India shivers
A collection of pictures capturing a shivering north India.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.