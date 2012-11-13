World's largest nuclear plant
Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, is seen from a seaside in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. Tokyo Electronic Power Co will probably have to delay restarting the world's biggest nuclear plant, which is sitting idle in the waks of the Fukushima disaster 20 months ago, further raising costs as the utility spends more on fossil fuels to generate electricity. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker walks out of a full body scanner at no.6 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker walks out from an entrance to the Reinforced Concrete Containment Vessel, which is used for the reactor containment, inside no.6 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Helmets and shoes for workers who work inside reactor building are placed in shelves at no.6 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker works next to a spent fuel pool on a top floor of no.6 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker checks personal radiation gauges on a charging stand at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker walks on a top floor of no.6 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A reading on a radiation gauge shows 120 microsievert per hour next to the Reinforced Concrete Containment Vessel which is used for the reactor containment, at no.6 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A visitor is silhouetted next to a pair of binoculars as he looks at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, at an observatory of its exhibition hall in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker walks past an animal character bearing a notice saying, "nuclear radiation management area begins", at no.6 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Main steam isolation valves which are used to isolate the main steam line when the unexpected occurs in a nuclear reactor operation, are seen inside no.6 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A tsunami prevention wall is seen under construction at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker stands in front of a newly installed fresh water reservoir, used to cool down nuclear reactors in case of emergencies, at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, is seen behind a wire fence from a sea shore, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. The sign reads: "Area under surviallance, No Entry, Tokyo Electronic Power Co (Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant)." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, is seen from its observatory in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, is seen from the sea shore in the night in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
