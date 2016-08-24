Edition:
World's longest airship crashes

People look through the perimeter fence at the Airlander 10 hybrid airship following a crash-landing during a test flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man looks at damage to the Airlander 10 hybrid airship after a test flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

The Airlander 10 hybrid airship is seen after a crash-landing during a test flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Workers look at damage to the Airlander 10 hybrid airship after a test flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

The Airlander 10 hybrid airship makes its maiden flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

The Airlander 10 hybrid airship makes its maiden flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

The Airlander 10 hybrid airship makes its maiden flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man watches from a lorry as the Airlander 10 hybrid airship makes its maiden flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

The Airlander 10 hybrid airship makes its maiden flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

