World's longest airship crashes
People look through the perimeter fence at the Airlander 10 hybrid airship following a crash-landing during a test flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man looks at damage to the Airlander 10 hybrid airship after a test flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
The Airlander 10 hybrid airship is seen after a crash-landing during a test flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Workers look at damage to the Airlander 10 hybrid airship after a test flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
The Airlander 10 hybrid airship makes its maiden flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
The Airlander 10 hybrid airship makes its maiden flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
The Airlander 10 hybrid airship makes its maiden flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man watches from a lorry as the Airlander 10 hybrid airship makes its maiden flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
The Airlander 10 hybrid airship makes its maiden flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
