Pictures | Wed Jun 1, 2016 | 9:10pm IST

World's longest train tunnel

Journalists stand on a platform at a multifunction and emergency stop station of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun, Switzerland March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Journalists stand on a platform at a multifunction and emergency stop station of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun, Switzerland March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Guests waves at a train that has crossed the tunnel during the opening ceremony of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel, the world's longest and deepest rail tunnel, near the town of Erstfeld, Switzerland June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Guests waves at a train that has crossed the tunnel during the opening ceremony of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel, the world's longest and deepest rail tunnel, near the town of Erstfeld, Switzerland June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Workers cycle past the northern entrances of the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. Crossing the Alps, the world's longest train tunnel should become operational at the end of 2016. The project consists of two parallel single track tunnels, each of a length of 57 km (35 miles). REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Workers cycle past the northern entrances of the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. Crossing the Alps, the world's longest train tunnel should become operational at the end of 2016. The project consists of two parallel single track tunnels, each of a length of 57 km (35 miles). REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
France's President Francois Hollande, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Switzerland's President Johann Schneider-Ammann look on after travelling through the Gotthard Rail Tunnel, the longest tunnel in the world, on its opening day, at the southern portal in Pollegio, Switzerland, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Klauzner/Pool

France's President Francois Hollande, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Switzerland's President Johann Schneider-Ammann look on after travelling through the Gotthard Rail Tunnel, the longest tunnel in the world, on its opening day, at the southern portal in Pollegio, Switzerland, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Klauzner/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A worker places parts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Faido May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker places parts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Faido May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 12, 2014
Reuters / Monday, May 12, 2014
A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2011
Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2011
Workers operate on a tunnel drilling machine inside the Gotthard base tunnel in Erstfeld, central Switzerland May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Workers operate on a tunnel drilling machine inside the Gotthard base tunnel in Erstfeld, central Switzerland May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2008
Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2008
A miner holds a statue of St. Barbara, patron saint of miners, as he is welcomed by colleagues after the drill machine 'Gaby' made it through the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A miner holds a statue of St. Barbara, patron saint of miners, as he is welcomed by colleagues after the drill machine 'Gaby' made it through the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2009
Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2009
An employee of AlpTransit Gotthard Ltd and a visitor stand at the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

An employee of AlpTransit Gotthard Ltd and a visitor stand at the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Miners stand in front as the drill machine 'Gaby' breaks through the rock at the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Miners stand in front as the drill machine 'Gaby' breaks through the rock at the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2009
Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2009
A worker uses a hammer during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker uses a hammer during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker stands beside mobile maschinery during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker stands beside mobile maschinery during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Workers use torque wrenches to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Workers use torque wrenches to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
An engineer sits on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

An engineer sits on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker stands on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker stands on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker uses a measuring gauge during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker uses a measuring gauge during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Workers use finishing trowels to plane fresh concrete on the track bed of the rails in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Workers use finishing trowels to plane fresh concrete on the track bed of the rails in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker prepares tools and material during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker prepares tools and material during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker receives instructions from an engineer during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker receives instructions from an engineer during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker stands on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker stands on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker use torque wrench to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker use torque wrench to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Workers joke during a break beside the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Workers joke during a break beside the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Workers use torque wrenches to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Workers use torque wrenches to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker adjusts a laser measuring gauge during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A worker adjusts a laser measuring gauge during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
An employee looks at monitors to control the mixture of concrete on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

An employee looks at monitors to control the mixture of concrete on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A long exposure is taken from a train driving through the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A long exposure is taken from a train driving through the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
