World's most expensive cities
1: Singapore is the most expensive city in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's latest bi-annual cost of living index. REUTERS/Edgar Su
2: Paris, France is second. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
3: Oslo, Norway is third. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix
4: Zurich, Switzerland is fourth. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
5: Sydney, Australia is fifth. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
6: Melbourne, Australia is sixth. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
7: Geneva, Switzerland is seventh. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
8: Copenhagen, Denmark is eighth. REUTERS/Bob Strong
9: Hong Kong is ninth. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
9: Seoul, South Korea is also ninth. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
10: New York is tenth. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
