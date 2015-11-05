Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 5, 2015 | 11:15pm IST

World's most powerful people

1: Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti

1: Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2012
1: Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti
Close
1 / 40
2: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is second. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

2: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is second. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2009
2: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is second. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
Close
2 / 40
3. President Obama is third. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

3. President Obama is third. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 10, 2014
3. President Obama is third. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 40
4: Pope Francis. REUTERS/Max Rossi

4: Pope Francis. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
4: Pope Francis. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
4 / 40
5. China's President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

5. China's President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
5. China's President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 40
6. Microsoft founder Bill Gates. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

6. Microsoft founder Bill Gates. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2014
6. Microsoft founder Bill Gates. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
6 / 40
7. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

7. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, July 15, 2014
7. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 40
8. Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

8. Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, September 19, 2014
8. Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
8 / 40
9: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

9: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
9: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
9 / 40
10. Google CEO Larry Page. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

10. Google CEO Larry Page. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2012
10. Google CEO Larry Page. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 40
11. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. REUTERS/Yves Herman

11. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, September 22, 2014
11. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
11 / 40
12. China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

12. China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Sunday, October 12, 2014
12. China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
12 / 40
13. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

13. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, May 03, 2014
13. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
13 / 40
14: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

14: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
14: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
14 / 40
15. Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

15. Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
15. Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
15 / 40
16. France's President Francois Hollande. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

16. France's President Francois Hollande. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Friday, October 24, 2014
16. France's President Francois Hollande. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
16 / 40
17: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

17: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Thursday, June 19, 2014
17: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
17 / 40
18. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

18. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2007
18. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Close
18 / 40
19: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

19: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2013
19: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
19 / 40
20. JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

20. JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2012
20. JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
20 / 40
21: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool

21: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
21: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool
Close
21 / 40
22: Alibaba's Jack Ma. REUTERS/Stringer

22: Alibaba's Jack Ma. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
22: Alibaba's Jack Ma. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 40
23: IMF managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

23: IMF managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2011
23: IMF managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
23 / 40
24: GE Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

24: GE Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2012
24: GE Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
24 / 40
25: ExxonMobil chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

25: ExxonMobil chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2010
25: ExxonMobil chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
25 / 40
26: Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

26: Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2013
26: Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
26 / 40
27: Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

27: Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
27: Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Close
27 / 40
28: Toyota President Akio Toyoda. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

28: Toyota President Akio Toyoda. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
28: Toyota President Akio Toyoda. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
28 / 40
29: David and Charles Koch of Koch Industries. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

29: David and Charles Koch of Koch Industries. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
29: David and Charles Koch of Koch Industries. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
29 / 40
30: Google co-founder Sergey Brin. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

30: Google co-founder Sergey Brin. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2013
30: Google co-founder Sergey Brin. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
30 / 40
31: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

31: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
31: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
31 / 40
32: Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

32: Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, June 06, 2014
32: Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
32 / 40
33: Samsung vice-chairman Jay Y. Lee. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

33: Samsung vice-chairman Jay Y. Lee. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
33: Samsung vice-chairman Jay Y. Lee. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
33 / 40
34: BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink. REUTERS/Jason Reed

34: BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, May 29, 2014
34: BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
34 / 40
35: Newscorp chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

35: Newscorp chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, July 11, 2014
35: Newscorp chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
35 / 40
36: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

36: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
36: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
36 / 40
37: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

37: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
37: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
37 / 40
38: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

38: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
38: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
38 / 40
39: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

39: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2013
39: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
39 / 40
40: United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERS/Juan Medina

40: United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
40: United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Russian plane crashes in Egypt

Russian plane crashes in Egypt

Next Slideshows

Russian plane crashes in Egypt

Russian plane crashes in Egypt

Britain says there is a significant possibility that Islamic State's Egyptian affiliate was behind a suspected bomb attack that killed 224 people on board on a...

05 Nov 2015
China-Taiwan relations

China-Taiwan relations

A look back at tension between China and Taiwan, on the eve of historic talks between the two countries' leaders.

05 Nov 2015
Obama on the move

Obama on the move

The travel logistics behind President Obama.

04 Nov 2015
On Turkey's shores

On Turkey's shores

Refugees wade into the Aegean Sea, packing onto inflatable dinghies in an attempt to reach Europe.

04 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast