Pictures | Fri Dec 16, 2016 | 7:40pm IST

World's most powerful people

1: Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
2: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is second. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
3: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is third. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
4: China's President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
5: Pope Francis. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
6: Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
7: Microsoft founder Bill Gates. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
8: Google CEO Larry Page. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2012
9: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
10: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
11: European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
12: China's Premier Li Keqiang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
13: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
14: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Thursday, June 19, 2014
15: Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, May 03, 2014
16: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 13, 2014
17: Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2012
19: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 04, 2011
20: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
22: General Electric Chief Executive Jeff Immelt. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
23: French President Francois Hollande. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
24: Exxon Mobil CEO Rex W. Tillerson. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
25: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
26: Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 24, 2014
27: Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
28: Alibaba founder Jack Ma. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
29: Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
30: Google co-founder Sergey Brin. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
