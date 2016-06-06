Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 7, 2016 | 4:31am IST

World's most powerful women

1: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2009
1 / 30
2. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is second. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
2 / 30
3. U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen is third. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
3 / 30
4. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Melinda Gates. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, May 20, 2014
4 / 30
5. General Motors Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
5 / 30
6. IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
6 / 30
7. Chief operating officer of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2013
7 / 30
8. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
8 / 30
9. Chief executive officer and president of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Meg Whitman. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2013
9 / 30
10. Chairman of Spanish bank Santander Ana Patricia Botin. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
10 / 30
11. IBM Chairwoman, President and CEO Virginia "Ginni" Rometty. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2014
11 / 30
12. South Korean President Park Geun-hye. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
12 / 30
13. U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
13 / 30
14. PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Don Heupel

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2013
14 / 30
15. Apple senior vice president of retail and online stores Angela Ahrendts. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
15 / 30
16. President and CEO of Fidelity Investments Abigail Johnson. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2011
16 / 30
17. Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
17 / 30
18. Chile's President Michelle Bachelet. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
18 / 30
19. European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
19 / 30
20. Co-CEO of Oracle Safra Catz. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
20 / 30
21. Media proprietor, producer and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
21 / 30
22. Former Prime Minister of New Zealand and current Administrator of the United Nations Development Program Helen Clark. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
22 / 30
23. The three female U.S. Supreme Court justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg (L), Sonia Sotomayor (2nd R) and Elena Kagan (R) (seen here with Sandra Day O'Connor, 2nd L). REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2012
23 / 30
24. Lockheed Martin's Chairman, President, and CEO Marillyn Hewson. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
24 / 30
25. Chairman of the State Bank of India Arundhati Bhattacharya. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
25 / 30
26. Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2013
26 / 30
27. Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat (L). REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2013
27 / 30
28. Conde Nast Publications artistic director and editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
28 / 30
29. Britain's Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
29 / 30
30. Ho Ching, Chief Executive Officer of Temasek Holdings and wife of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2012
30 / 30
